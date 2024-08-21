Simon Mcnamara Joins Epositbox Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpositBox, a Secure Data Storage and Protection Services Company utilizing immutable blockchain is excited to announce the appointment of Simon McNamara to its Board of Directors. Simon's senior executive experience and his extensive success with the development and growth of emerging technologies makes him uniquely suited to this board position. His 35+ years of experience, as a start-up founder, and operations executive, and C-suite leader in a FTSE 100 services organization are unparalleled.

"We are delighted to welcome Simon to the EpositBox Board" said Stephen Saldanha, Founder & Chairman of EpositBox. "His deep knowledge and understanding of financial IT services, extensive experience and proven record of leading digital transformation in the financial services industry will be invaluable as EpositBox moves to its next level of growth through its game changing innovation".

Simon has an established record of success as a senior executive in global, household name businesses. He is passionate about elevating all elements of the business and driving innovation, bringing together diverse outlooks and perspectives to support strong, sustainable business growth. His experience is extensive, including:

Global Network: Brings a large, active network of senior decision makers in major, global financial institutions. Recognized as a connector of small and growing businesses with funding, resources and expertise.

Start-Up Experience: Well versed in all stages of company development, having started and grown a successful software start-up in Silicon Valley, and more recently having presided over the invigoration and revitalization of the "largest start-up on the planet", NatWest Group.

Innovation: Known for embracing new and emerging technologies, and for ensuring that technology supports business' relationships with its customers. Most recently, at NatWest Group, oversaw a fundamental and reputation-making overhaul of technology to fix serious issues in the bank's operations and public perception.

His executive roles include key positions with Westpac Banking Corporation (Australia), Standard

Chartered Bank (Singapore) and NatWest Group (United Kingdom). He has also been on the board of RBS an India entity, Natwest Technology, Pollinate and CarbonPlace.

"I am excited to join EpositBox at such a pivotal time in the Company's journey" said McNamara.

"EpositBox is at the forefront of revolutionizing the SD/PII storage protection industry"

