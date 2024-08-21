INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Seastar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In SeaStar To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ("SeaStar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICU ) and reminds investors of the September 6, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) SeaStar and/or Legacy SeaStar had deficient compliance controls and procedures related to the HDE Application; (ii) accordingly, there were deficiencies with the HDE Application, the FDA was unlikely to approve the HDE Application in its present form, and the SCD's regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) the Company had downplayed the true scope and severity of deficiencies in its financial controls and procedures, while overstating Defendants' efforts to remediate the same; (iv) accordingly, SeaStar had failed to properly account for the classification of certain outstanding warrants and the Prepaid Forward Agreement; (v) as a result, SeaStar was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (vi) accordingly, SeaStar's post-Merger business and financial prospects were overstated; and (vii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2024, SeaStar announced that it will restate its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and for the interim periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023. According to the Company, the restatement will impact the accounting treatment and classification of certain outstanding warrants and the prepaid forward purchase arrangement that was terminated in June 2023. Further, SeaStar's Chief Executive Officer stated that "[t]he restatement is not expected to have a material impact on [the Company's] business operations or our cash position, but rather is related to the reporting of non-cash accounting items," and "[w]e pursued a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) as our route to become a public company in late 2022 due to the challenging market conditions at that time. Many SPACs, including ours, relied on a host of complex financial instruments. Unfortunately, we determined that certain complex financial instruments required accounting treatment that differed from our previous judgment, which led to the need for a restatement."

On this news, SeaStar's stock price fell $0.04 per share, or 5.41%, to close at $0.70 per share on March 27, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.



