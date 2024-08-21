Outpost Appoints Josh Neill As President And Chief Investment Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Real Estate Leader to Accelerate $500M Capital Deployment for Fleet Yard Expansion



AUSTIN, Texas and SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpost (outpost ), a leading of managed semi-truck parking and fleet yard

facilities,

today announced that Josh Neill has joined the company as President and Chief Officer.

Neill brings to Outpost a wealth of investment and development experience, most recently serving as Managing Director at Keystone National Group, where he was a founding partner of its real estate development team. Prior to Keystone, he held development roles at Scannell Properties and Kiewit Corporation. His expertise in real estate investment and development will be instrumental in expanding Outpost's nationwide truck yard network and the ongoing deployment of $500 million in capital through its joint venture

with GreenPoint Partners. Outpost

is expanding in all major metropolitan areas, with a focus on New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Miami, Atlanta, the Inland Empire, Seattle, and Chicago.

"Building the backbone of freight logistics requires massive infrastructure investment and a strategic, data-driven approach to managing our industrial outdoor storage portfolio," said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder and CEO. "Josh's proven leadership in commercial real estate investment and development will help us further accelerate the expansion of our network and provide unique value to fleets of all sizes."

"Before I joined Outpost, I was inspired by the company's vision for changing the way that trucking companies use fleet yards and terminals," said Neill. "Now that I'm here, I'm equally impressed by the speed of our team's execution and the transparent and collaborative approach I've seen at all levels of the organization. I couldn't be more excited to join the team and partner with real estate investors and brokers to aggressively expand our portfolio."

Neill received his master's degree from Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering and a bachelor's degree in construction management and systems engineering from Colorado State University.

About Outpost

Outpost is a leading network of truck parking and fleet yard

facilities with more than 20 locations and 10,000 spaces. We help asset carriers, private fleets, and owner-operators use truck parking

as a flexible part of their transportation infrastructure without the need for major capital investments. Our network of yards provides trucking fleets with secure locations for their drivers and cargo, hassle-free access to each location, consistent billing, and visibility into their assets and reservations. For trucking companies looking to expand operations and better serve your customers, contact us at

outpost .

