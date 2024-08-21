POP BIO And Funpep Announce Collaboration For Antibody-Inducing Peptide Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BUFFALO, NY, 14228, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- POP Biotechnologies (POP BIO), a Buffalo, NY-based biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Osaka-based Japanese partner, FunPep Co., Ltd. (FunPep, TYO: 4881), based on positive results from initial collaborative studies.In this partnership, FunPep's antibody-inducing peptides are combined with POP BIO's spontaneous nanoliposome antigen particle (SNAPTM) platform. Antibody-inducing peptides induce the production of therapeutic antibodies against targets in the patient's body. FunPep creates antibody-inducing peptides with their discovery platform technology, which is further augmented by POP BIO's SNAPTM, resulting in the generation of high levels of therapeutic antibody.FunPep conducted pilot research with POP BIO's SNAPTM platform for an undisclosed disease indication and found enhanced levels of antibody production with neutralizing activity. On this basis, FunPep and POP BIO are now proceeding to advanced preclinical testing.“We are happy to strengthen our collaboration and further support FunPep as our technologies are naturally complementary. We have been impressed with their innovative approach to develop new medicines. This next phase of the collaboration could generate data that would justify human clinical trials.” said POP BIO co-founder Jonathan Lovell.Dr. Toshimi Miyoshi, CEO of FunPep, said "With the support of POP BIO, FunPep plans to harness the body's own immune system to develop new treatments for a range of chronic diseases, using antibody-inducing peptide therapy."About POP Biotechnologies: POP Biotechnologies, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the research and development of novel therapeutics and vaccines employing their proprietary porphyrin-phospholipid (PoP) liposome technologies. The PoP technology, exclusively licensed from the State University of New York Research Foundation (SUNY-RF), was developed by company co-founder Dr. Jonathan Lovell at his academic facilities at The State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY Buffalo). POP Biotechnologies is currently a resident of the SUNY Buffalo incubator at Baird Research Park.About POP BIO's SNAP Technology: POP BIO's Spontaneous Nanoliposome Antigen Particleization (SNAP) technology enables the rapid development and manufacturing of highly immunogenic particle-based vaccines and immunotherapies through the use of a cobalt modified variant of the PoP technology (CoPoP). POP BIO's SNAPTM technology enables rapid and seamless generation of stable particle-formation and liposome-display of protein and peptide antigens resulting in substantial improvements in immune responses.About FunPep Co., Ltd.: FunPep is a public (TYO: 4881) Japanese, late clinical-stage therapeutics company that has developed a functional peptide and antibody-inducing peptide platform. Antibody-inducing peptides are unique compounds that produce antibodies in vivo.

