Steward Partners Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies On The Inc. 5000 List For Fourth Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 5000 list, marking the fourth instance that the firm has been recognized since 2018.

The Inc. 5000 list, considered the U.S.'s entrepreneurial benchmark, represents the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the last three years, a period wherein Steward Partners' was 95%.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "This achievement reflects our commitment to providing our advisors with a platform to deliver their clients exceptional financial advice, helping to drive growth in the wealth management industry. We are excited to continue our journey of expansion and excellence, and we look forward to what the future holds for Steward Partners."

2023 was a record growth year for Steward Partners, where the firm generated $43 million in revenue growth through recruiting and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), up from $8.9 million in 2022 and $35.9 million in 2021.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $37 billion in client assets as of August

2024.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at .

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser.

