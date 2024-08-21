Global LNG Regasification Industry To 2028: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Upcoming Terminals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regasification to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Liquefied Natural (LNG) regasification capacity is expected to grow by 53%, potentially increasing from 55.3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2023 to 84.8 tcf in 2028. Asia continues to lead globally among the regions, in terms of new build and expansion regasification capacity growth, contributing around 68% of the total global capacity additions.

Scope



Historical LNG regasification capacities data from 2018 to 2023, outlook up to 2028

New build and expansion LNG regasification capacity additions at the global as well as the regional level by key countries till 2028

Provides capital expenditure outlook of regasification terminals at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for the 2024 to 2028 period Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, and terminal status for all active, planned, and announced LNG regasification terminals globally

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced LNG regasification terminals globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the regasification industry

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of capacity data Assess key regasification LNG terminal data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global LNG Regasification Capacity Outlook



Total LNG Regasification Capacity by Region

Regasification Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminal Expansions by Region

Global New Build and Expansion Regasification Capacity Outlook by Key Countries Top 10 Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

02. Global LNG Regasification Capital Expenditure Outlook



Global New Build and Expansion Regasification Capex Outlook by Region

Global New Build and Expansion Regasification Capex Outlook by Key Countries Global New Build and Expansion Regasification Capex Outlook by Key Companies

03. Global LNG Imports Review



LNG Imports by Region, and Key LNG Importing Countries by Average Import Price Global LNG Regasification Industry, Top Five LNG Importing Countries by Volume, 2018-2023

04. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations



Key Project Announcements Stalled and Cancelled Projects

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900