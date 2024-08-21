Bridgestone Named Exclusive Tire Partner For New Lamborghini Temerario Super Sportscar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Bridgestone has custom-engineered three tire fitments for Lamborghini's latest Hybrid High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), helping the supercar achieve its best performance on and off the track, as well as in tough winter conditions.

As Lamborghini's long-term partner, Bridgestone has delivered bespoke Potenza and Potenza Race tires for the Temerario's summer and track fitments and a custom-developed Blizzak LM005 tire for its winter fitment designed to help answer all drivers' needs. All three premium tires were developed using Bridgestone's proprietary Virtual Tire Development technology for additional benefits in terms of sustainability and efficiency.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bridgestone , a global leader in premium tires and sustainable mobility solutions, has been chosen by Lamborghini as its exclusive tire partner for the all-new Lamborghini Temerario. Bridgestone, Lamborghini's "Official Technical Partner," has developed a full tire lineup to maximize the super sportscar's performance. Designed to help answer drivers' needs, the new tires combine to deliver top performance on and off the track, as well as in challenging winter conditions.

Bridgestone has custom-engineered three tire fitments for Lamborghini's latest Hybrid High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), helping the supercar achieve its best performance on and off the track, as well as in tough winter conditions.

Continue Reading

"After the Lamborghini Huracán STO, Tecnica, Sterrato, Huracán EVO and the V12 Hybrid HPEV Lamborghini Revuelto, the Temerario is the latest Lamborghini super sportscar to be equipped with bespoke Bridgestone tires as original equipment," said Steven De Bock, Vice President Original Equipment at Bridgestone EMEA. "Its twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain with three electric motors makes the Temerario part of a new generation of Hybrid HPEVs offering class-beating performance. As Lamborghini's 'Official Technical Partner,' we're very excited to continue our journey together as we push the boundaries of electrification and advance a new era of sustainable motorsports."

A wide tire lineup to meet all driver needs

Building on its strong motorsports' legacy, Bridgestone used its iconic Potenza tire family for the Temerario's summer and track fitments, delivering custom-engineered Potenza Sport and Potenza Race tires.

The Lamborghini Temerario's bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport fitment applies a pattern design that maximizes dry handling, wet handling and high-speed performances to enhance the vehicle's sport behavior. The Temerario's Potenza Sport ultra-high performance tire is also available in a Run-Flat homologated version. This allows drivers to maintain control after a puncture and safely continue driving for 50 miles at up to 50 mph. This custom tire provides a higher grip level, superior traction and extreme road driving comfort, alongside safety and peace of mind.

In addition, Bridgestone has engineered a bespoke Potenza Race tire to unleash the incredible performances of the supercar-which applies the first and only production super sportscar engine capable of reaching 10,000 rpm. This unique race fitment delivers excellent grip, enhanced handling and long-lasting performance for all track enthusiasts. The tire's high-level grip is enabled by a bespoke compound developed for track usage and then transferred to road application.

Completing a full lineup to meet every driver's needs and demands, Bridgestone has also custom-developed its Blizzak LM005 winter tire for the Temerario. Engineering Bridgestone's multi-award-winning tire into a bespoke winter fitment, the Blizzak LM005 enables the hybrid supercar to deliver top performance even in extreme winter conditions.

"The Temerario is a new benchmark in the super sportscar segment, offering the highest levels of performance and comfort, and Bridgestone is the perfect partner to help us maximize its potential," says Cristian Mastro, Marketing Director at Lamborghini. "Over the years we've forged a brilliant partnership that's broken boundaries again and again. Now, as we journey forward into the electric path, our collaboration is only growing stronger while continuing to deliver on its promises."

Developed virtually to deliver greater efficiency and sustainability

Developed at Bridgestone's R&D Center in Italy, the Lamborghini Temerario's full lineup of tires leveraged the company's unique Virtual Tire Development (VTD) technology. VTD improves both the efficiency and sustainability of the tire development process. It eliminates around 200 physical prototypes, cuts physical vehicle tests by 80% and reduces development time by up to 50%. The technology also leads to a reduction of up to 60% in raw material consumption and CO2 emissions in the development phase of original equipment tires.

The Lamborghini Temerario is set to be launched in 2025, with its custom-engineered Bridgestone tires available in eight dimensions across 20" and 21" sizes. The tires will be manufactured in Europe.

Bridgestone's partnership with Lamborghini aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment , which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). By developing innovative tire solutions for the Lamborghini Temerario, Bridgestone is delivering on its "Emotion," "Ecology" and "Extension" commitments.

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas .

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.