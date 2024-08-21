CU Benefits Partners With Kindly Human To Offer In-The-Moment Support To Credit Union Employees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Benefits is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Kindly Human, an innovative provider of on-demand, empathetic support for employees. Starting in the fall of 2024, CU Benefits will offer the Kindly Human service to its of partnered credit unions, enabling credit union employees to access immediate, real-time support while streamlining their access to a wide range of company benefits.

A Comprehensive Approach to Employee Well-being

Through this partnership, credit union employees will gain access to Kindly Human's unique service, which provides in-the-moment support to address life's challenges, whether personal or professional. This service will be integrated with CU Benefits' existing platform, offering a simplified access point for employees to connect with all of their benefits, making it easier than ever to find the right resources when they are needed most.

Expansion to help Credit Union Members in 2025

CU Benefits and Kindly Human's partnership is anticipated to expand to support credit union members in 2025. Providing members with full access to pre-clinical behavioral health services, Kindly Human offers 24/7 support as well as national and organizational resources relevant to each situation.

Leadership Quotes

"We are excited to partner with Kindly Human to bring this critical service to our partnered credit unions. At CU Benefits, we are committed to enhancing the well-being of credit union employees, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. By providing instant access to support and simplifying benefits navigation, we believe we are empowering employees to thrive in both their personal and professional lives."

- John Harris, CEO of CU Benefits

"At Kindly Human, we believe in the power of human connection to create meaningful change. Partnering with CU Benefits allows us to extend our reach to more employees and members who can benefit from our in-the-moment support. Together, we are making it easier for people to access the support they need, when they need it, all while connecting them to the benefits that can improve their overall well-being."

- Cole Egger, CEO of Kindly Human

Launch and Expansion

The first credit unions will be launching their Kindly Human benefits in the fall of 2024, with the potential to expand this offering to credit union members in the future. This phased approach ensures a smooth implementation and allows for feedback to further enhance the service.

For more information on the Kindly Human benefit, please contact Tom Kazar. For media inquiries, reach out to Rachel Bobbitt.

About CU Benefits

As an innovator in the development, delivery, and management of employee benefits plans, it is the mission of CU Benefits to strengthen an organization's most valuable resource, its employees.

When it comes to making a difference in the health and productivity of organizations, CU Benefits sets a high standard for providing opportunities to transform the one-dimensional paradigm of employee benefits. From consultation and strategic planning to account management, CU Benefits offers unparalleled experience and service within the Employee Benefits Industry.

About Kindly Human

Kindly Human believes authentic human connection makes a positive impact on all humankind.

It is Kindly Human's mission to ensure everyone feels supported by real people who have genuine empathy, no matter the circumstance. The answer to feeling heard and understood is simple: the power of human connection.

Within the Kindly Human benefit, credit union employees can find personalized Peer matches based on their specific needs, listen to inspiring and relatable Peer stories, receive situational support talking one-on-one to Peer Listeners, and locate relevant resources.

For further details, please contact:

Tom Kazar

[email protected]

630-215-6042

Rachel Bobbitt

[email protected]

214-733-2011

Media Inquiries

SOURCE Kindly Human