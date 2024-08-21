Cil Aquino Ross Joins Hilco Global As New Senior Vice President Of Human Resources

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is pleased to announce the appointment of

Cil Aquino Ross

as the new

Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

(CPO) at Hilco Global. Ms. Aquino Ross brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

Cil Aquino Ross, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer (CPO) at Hilco Global

Continue Reading

As CPO, Ms. Aquino Ross will not only manage all HR functions and staff, but also serve as a key strategic leader. Her role will be crucial in developing and executing HR strategies that align with the organization's business objectives, including compensation, talent management, HR operations, employee benefits, and employee relations. Additionally, she will partner closely with CEOs organization-wide and their management teams to fulfill their HR needs.

"Her leadership will be instrumental in continuing to ensure Hilco Global continues to be a great place to work," says Ernie Fiorante, CFO at Hilco Global. "Her impressive academic background and extensive professional experience make her a valuable addition to the Hilco Global leadership team."

Before joining Hilco Global, Ms. Aquino Ross served as the

Head of People

at the global asset management firm

Harris Associates L.P., where she was instrumental in developing and implementing HR strategies that significantly improved employee engagement and organizational performance. Before that, she held various senior HR roles at

other financial services firms, including Tradelink L.P., Mesirow Advanced Strategies, UBS, and Ernst & Young, where she led talent acquisition and change management initiatives, diversity and inclusion, and leadership development.

Ms. Aquino Ross holds a Master of Science in Human Resources from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University, in addition to being a CPA.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global ( ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

SOURCE Hilco Global