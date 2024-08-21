Vsin, The Sports Betting Network, Adapts Management Structure To Support Rapid Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promotes Miles Gwyn to Chief Operating Officer, Defines Senior Leadership Roles

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announces updates to leadership, including the of Miles Gwyn to Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Gwyn will manage the network's day-to-day operations, overseeing content production, distribution and advertising partnerships, technology, compliance, and infrastructure. As part of this new management structure, Brian Musburger takes the role of President & Chief Business Officer and Bill Adee becomes VSiN's Chief Executive Officer.

“We're thrilled to recognize the critical work Miles has done in building VSiN and helping us deliver the best product sports bettors can find anywhere,” said Musburger.“Bill has been an amazing partner in building this network during every phase and there's no one better suited than him to run the network as its CEO. With Bill, Miles and Steve Cohen in place, we're better positioned than ever and I look forward to setting my focus on our aggressive plans to rapidly expand distribution and partnerships.”

“Miles has stepped up to every challenge we've thrown his way and I'm sure this will be no different,” said Adee.“Having this strong leadership team will accelerate our growth as we head into our biggest season of the year.”

Gwyn was most recently Director of Broadcast Operations at VSiN, where his responsibilities included technical supervision, managing technical productions and staff, technical collaborations, and communications. Over the past six years with the network, he was part of the team charged with rebranding VSiN on-air graphics, helped manage engineering to execute Circa and Bar Canada studio expansions and led strategy and planning of the technical launch of DraftKings' FAST channel, DraftKings Network. Prior to joining VSiN, Gwyn was at KTNV – Scripps, where he led station infrastructure upgrades, managed client relationships, and developed and implemented effective ad campaigns. Previously, he held various production roles at live sporting and entertainment events.

“Over the past 5 years, I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an amazing team at VSiN, focused on providing a first-in-class experience and driving value for our partners,” said Gwyn.“It's energizing to be in a growth and expansion mindset, and I look forward to working across departments and people to solidify the systems and structures that will allow us to continue delivering premium sports betting content.”

In addition, VSiN has promoted Stephanie Kamerschak to Executive Producer, responsible for overseeing talent schedules, managing producers and associate producers, and arranging promotional content across platforms. Most recently, Kamerschak was Coordinating Producer at VSiN and previously held senior producer roles at DraftKings and ESPN.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and .

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Media Contact:

VSiNMichelle Musburger...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at