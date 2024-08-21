American Theatre Organ Society Atlanta To Host“The Mark Of Zorro” Screening With Live Theatre Organ For Silent Film Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The screening will also feature an educational presentation on the theatre organ

- Edward Hulsey, ATOS Atlanta Chapter PresidentATLANTA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of National Silent Film Day, the Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society will be hosting a screening of the 1920 silent film THE MARK OF ZORRO on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, Ga. This event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience a silent film accompanied by a traditional theatre organ, of which there are only a handful remaining in the United States and the state of Georgia.THE MARK OF ZORRO (1920) stars Douglas Fairbanks as the titular hero in a timeless Western romance silent film. The film was very influential on the genre of adventure films and marked the first film depiction of the character of Zorro, who went on to become an iconic character and be featured in various movies and TV shows. This screening will also feature an educational presentation about the theatre organ shown before the film.The theatre organ became popular during the 1920s at the height of the silent film era. These magnificent instruments were designed to replicate the sound of a full orchestra on one instrument and can emulate the sounds of instruments such as pipe organ violins, flutes, oboes, trumpets, clarinets, tambourines, cymbals and even sleigh bells, allowing for a fully immersive performance from just one performer.“There's no better way to celebrate National Silent Film Day than to watch a silent film accompanied with a live theatre organ, the way it was always meant to be seen,” said Chapter President Edward Hulsey.“It's why we love these instruments, and we hope to share this experience with anyone interested in music, film or just looking for a fun evening.”The American Theatre Organ Society was founded in 1955 to promote preservation, awareness and celebration of these unique instruments. The Atlanta chapter is happy to share the joy of the theatre organ with the wider community.Visit plazaatlanta to purchase a ticket to the event. To learn more about the American Theatre Organ Society, contact ....

Samantha Homcy

Rhythm Communications

+1 470-991-2156

...

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.