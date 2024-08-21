Fast Fashion Market Is Anticipated To Develop Altogether At Strong CAGR Of 10.7% From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The fast was valued at $103.20 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $291.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fast fashion market share gains substantial momentum from the unwavering appetite of consumers for the latest trends. At its core, this fast fashion market demand is fueled by the innate desire of individuals to remain stylish, culturally connected, and relevant. For many, keeping pace with the ever-evolving world of fashion is a shared passion, and they eagerly embrace each new trend as it emerges.



Independent retailers to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, the independent retailers segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for nearly half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the availability of different products under one roof. However, the online stores segment is expected to grow faster with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period owing to the emergence of e-retailers in the fashion industry.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global fast fashion market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, North America has a developed retail structure that allows consumers to conveniently purchase fast fashion products. This easy availability helps with the overall sale of fast fashion products in the market. However, Asia-Pacific market for fast fashion products is a fastest growing region with a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period due to an increase in the popularity of trendy clothing culture in the region.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fast fashion market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing fast fashion market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the fast fashion market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global fast fashion market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Fast Fashion Market Segmentation

By Gender

Male

Female

By End User

Adult

Teens

Kids

By Distribution Channels

Independent Retailers

Online Stores

Brands Stores

Leading Market Players: -

UNIQLO Co., Ltd.

Forever21 Inc.

The Gap, Inc.

Primark Limited

Asos Plc.

New Look Retailer Limited

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Fashion Nova, LLC,

Boohoo Group Plc.

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

