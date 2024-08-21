(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The of revenue recognition is a high-stakes challenge. Get it right, pick the right software supplier and reap the rewards of speed and precision while gaining credibility with investors, lenders, regulators, and customers. Get it wrong, and the executive team can end up in hot water.

MGI Research published the latest Automated Revenue Management (ARM) Buyer's Guide – a comprehensive guide to 27 leading rev rec software suppliers. This is the only independent research of this kind with an exclusive focus on revenue recognition strategies and practices. The Buyer's Guide provides finance, technology, and business professionals with in-depth market intelligence in an area that has a direct impact on their company performance and credibility.

MGI analysts will discuss key takeaways, as well as the methodology behind the report, in a free webinar "Rev Rec 360 Ratings Reveal" on Aug 22nd, 2024 at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST / 8:30 pm IST. Register at this link .

The Buyer's Guide includes individual MGI 360 RatingsTM for 14 leading vendors, as well as buyers' summaries of 13 noteworthy suppliers receiving Honorable Mention. 360 Ratings are holistic evaluations of software vendors and combine a quantitative 0-100 Rating and an MGI analyst outlook.

The report rates Workday and Zuora as the strongest options for enterprise use cases, while Sage Intacct leads in the midmarket segment.

"Workday stands out for its experienced management team, tight integration with core financials, analytics, and planning solutions, and proven commitment to customer satisfaction," said MGI Research Managing Director Andrew Dailey. "However, one size does not fit all when it comes to selecting a software solution. The ARM Top 27 Buyer's Guide aims to help software buyers pinpoint the best-fit revenue management solution for their company's unique needs."

The Buyer's Guide also includes four MarketLens TM charts that plot suppliers by pairs of coordinates measuring product strength, go-to-market capabilities, solution agility, ability to handle complex use cases, and ability to process high transaction volumes.

This report is the most comprehensive, in-depth, up-to-date, and independent coverage of the ARM market among tech industry analyst firms globally.

The 14 vendors who are 360 Rated in the Buyer's Guide are Ayara, BillingPlatform, Certinia, Chargebee, Gotransverse, Maxio, Oracle, Oracle NetSuite, RightRev, Sage Intacct, SAP, Workday, Zone & Co., and Zuora.

Thirteen honorable mention ARM suppliers are also covered in the report: Aptitude Software, Binary Stream, BluLogix, JustOn, Klarity, LogiSense, OneBill, Recurly, RecVue, Rev, Softrax, Stripe, and Zoho.

About MGI Research for Agile Monetization Platforms

MGI Research is an independent industry research and advisory firm focused on disruptive trends in the technology industry. The firm was founded in 2008 by a group of senior analysts and executives from firms such as Gartner, Soundview, and Morgan Stanley.

MGI Research is the only firm with a dedicated practice around Agile Monetization – an expanded view of Quote-to-Cash, and including contract management, billing, CPQ, ARM, payments, e-commerce, financials, accounts receivables automation, and revenue recognition.

Through its research, ratings, forecasts, advisory engagements, industry studies, and conferences, MGI Research helps clients identify opportunities for ensuring software project success through improved vendor analysis, contract negotiations, and unique market insights.

