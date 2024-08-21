TV White Space Spectrum Industry Report 2024, Featuring Profiles Of Microsoft, Nominet UK, Atdi, Shared Spectrum Company, Beeptool And Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA)
Date
8/21/2024 10:31:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TV White Space Spectrum - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for TV White Space Spectrum was estimated at US$33 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$844.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 58.9% from 2023 to 2030.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Portable TV White Space Spectrum Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$614.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 61.6%. The Fixed TV White Space Spectrum Devices segment is also set to grow at 53.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $17.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 70.6% CAGR to reach $107.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global TV White Space Spectrum Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Nominet UK, Atdi S.A., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 226
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $33 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $844.4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 58.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum Regulatory Regime Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space Spectrum Market Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space Spectrum Market FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application Market North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space Spectrum Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity TV White Space Spectrum - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Microsoft Corporation Nominet UK Atdi S.A. Shared Spectrum Company BeepTool Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway Smart Cities to Drive Growth Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space Spectrum Market TV White Space Standards Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global TV White Space Spectrum Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN21082024004107003653ID1108585602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.