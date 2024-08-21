[2024] Antimicrobial Additives Market Size, Trends And Industry Growth Forecast, 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antimicrobial Additives Trend

The global antimicrobial additives is projected to reach $9.3 billion, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global antimicrobial additives market generated $4.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top pockets, regional landscape, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Advent of new infectious micro-organisms and surge in utilization in plastic products drive the growth of the global antimicrobial additives market. However, environmental and health concerns regarding their usage hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of sustainable antimicrobial additives presents new opportunities in the coming years.

List of companies profiled of the global antimicrobial additives market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Clariant AG, BioCote Limited, Microban International Limited, King Plastic Corporation, Sanitized AG, Milliken Chemical, Lyondell Basell, PolyOne Corporation, and DOW Inc.

Key findings of the study

The organic antimicrobial additives segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The paints & coatings application is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The healthcare end use is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share of 35.0% in 2020, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global antimicrobial additives market based on product type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on product type, the inorganic antimicrobial additives segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the organic antimicrobial additives segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end-use, the healthcare segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global antimicrobial additives market, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of segments such as construction, automotive, food & beverages, and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

