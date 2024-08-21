Krystle Gladden, CFEI®, CFLPSM Supports Organizations Across New York With Financial Education Programming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Krystle Gladden (MBA, CFEI, CFLP) Founder of Fluency and NYFEC Advisory Board Member

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Krystle Gladden, CFEI®, CFLPSM, Air Force veteran, entrepreneur, and founder of financial education Financial Fluency, is generously donating financial wellness resources across the state of New York. The New York Financial Educators Council announced her gracious support today, which will benefit community organizations, schools, and nonprofits with an interest in promoting New Yorkers' financial health.Gladden is distributing the complimentary training, resources, and speaker support in alignment with the New York Financial Educators Council mission to help New Yorkers take on the unique financial issues they're currently facing. Through Krystle Gladden's generosity, community organizations in New York receive financial literacy resources that reach individuals from all age and socioeconomic groups, making a true difference in people's lives and the success of entire communities.Born and raised in the Bronx, Krystle Gladden holds an MBA in Accounting and over 10 years of experience in the financial industry, both private and nonprofit. As founder/CEO of Financial Fluency, she now works to equip high school students, college students, and young professionals with knowledge and tools to confidently navigate their financial journeys. As a vocal advocate for the financial literacy movement, joining the NYFEC offers Gladden an exciting opportunity to spread greater awareness and amplify the impact of financial education across New York. Her goals for participation on the board include empowering individuals across the Empire State to make informed choices, achieve their financial goals, and build brighter futures.NFEC CEO Vince Shorb states, "Krystle Gladden is a true champion of financial literacy in New York. Her unwavering dedication and innovative approach have significantly advanced financial education in the community. Krystle's efforts have empowered individuals and families with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve financial stability and success. We are incredibly grateful for her contributions and proud to support her ongoing work in making financial literacy accessible to all."By donating community financial wellness resources, Krystle Gladden seeks to guide New Yorkers toward effectively handling their unique financial challenges. For instance, nearly 2.3 million state residents are facing food insecurity; and the combined rate of housing insecurity sits at over 26%, current data show.Krystle Gladden, Advisory Board Member of the NYFEC , believes financial wellness initiatives are crucial to securing the future of New York communities.“Joining the Financial Educators Council Advisory Board allows me to contribute to this crucial mission, and I am deeply honored to do so,” she says,“I am eager to serve my community as a professional member of the council, working tirelessly to advance financial health and wellness for New York City families.”In her role on the NYFEC Advisory Board, Gladden will join a group of expert professionals whose credentials strongly relate to moving financial wellness forward. The goals of the NYFEC align well with the mission of its parent organization. First, the short-term objective will be to grant widespread access to top-quality financial education training and materials. Second, the long-term vision is to support communities and individuals across the state toward reaching economic empowerment.Toward those aims, the NYFEC has built its efforts around three mainstays: 1) increase access to high-grade financial education resources among New Yorkers; 2) build support and awareness about the financial literacy movement; and 3) create powerful collaborations to promote and advocate for scalable, sustainable financial wellness initiatives.The New York Financial Educators Council is a state-level affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council, an organization with recognized status as a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider that offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. The NFEC's overarching mission is to equip a worldwide team of financial wellness champions with training and resources to spread economic empowerment on a global scale.

