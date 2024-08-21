Swadeshi Will Make Economic Development Sustainable: Maha Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that India is aspiring to become a developed nation by 2047.

Stating that the is providing a strong impetus to 'Make in India', he said Swadeshi will make the economic development of the nation sustainable.

The Governor was speaking at the 'Entrepreneurship Programme' on the occasion of World Entrepreneur Day at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai.

The programme was jointly organised by the International Vaish Federation and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Mumbai.

The Governor felicitated young entrepreneurs Divya Rathod and Nikunj Malpani on the occasion.

He also released two books '37 Crore Start Ups Ka Desh' and 'Temple Economics' on the occasion.

Ajay Patki, All India Co-Convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), Konkan, Ravindra Sanghvi, Vibhag Sanghachalak (RSS) Mumbai, Dilip Maheshwari, President, International Vaish Federation and Vijay Kalantri, President, World Trade Centre Mumbai were present.

The“Make in India” initiative is based on four pillars, which have been identified to give a boost to entrepreneurship in India, not only in manufacturing but also in other sectors. The four pillars of 'Make in India' initiative are the New Mindset, New Sectors, New Infrastructure, and New Processes.

'Make in India' recognizes 'ease of doing business' as the single most important factor in promoting entrepreneurship. A number of initiatives have already been undertaken to ease the business environment. The aim is to de-license and de-regulate the industry during the entire life cycle of a business.