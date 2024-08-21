'Perfect Place To Shine': Joao Felix Returns To Chelsea In Permanent Move, Marks 9Th Signing Of Maresca Era

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Portuguese forward Joao Felix returned to Chelsea on Wednesday in a permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid, signing a six-year contract with an option for an additional year. The move, finalized for a fee of £42.7 million, could rise to over 46 million pounds with potential add-ons. Felix's arrival marks the ninth signing under manager Enzo Maresca, underscoring Chelsea's ambitious plans for the upcoming season.

Felix, 24, had previously spent six months on loan at Stamford Bridge during the 2022-23 season, where he made 20 appearances and scored four goals. His return to the Premier League comes after a successful loan spell at Barcelona, where he netted 10 goals and provided six assists. Felix expressed his excitement about rejoining Chelsea, describing the club as the "perfect place to shine."

A welcome return

In his first official statement after rejoining the Blues, Felix said, "“I'm really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can't wait to get started. I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice."

“I loved my time here before and I told my friends and family that I'd love to return to the Premier League one day. To do that with Chelsea is a great feeling and I'm excited to be back.”

The impact of Felix's signing

Joao Felix's signing is more than just a high-profile acquisition; it signals Chelsea's intent to rebuild and strengthen under the guidance of Enzo Maresca. Felix joins an already competitive squad, adding depth and versatility to the attacking lineup. His ability to play in various positions-whether as a central striker, winger, or even a playmaker-provides Maresca with multiple tactical options.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Maresca explained the rationale behind Felix's signing: "First of all because he's a good player, he's a talent. The club already knows him from two years ago. He can play different positions with us, inside, as a nine, outside."

Felix's return coincides with the departure of Conor Gallagher, who joined Atletico Madrid for 34 million pounds.

A new chapter at Stamford Bridge

Felix's journey to Chelsea has been anything but straightforward. After his initial £114 million move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019, Felix's career in Spain was marked by flashes of brilliance but also periods of inconsistency. His loans to Chelsea and Barcelona in consecutive seasons were opportunities for him to rediscover his form and confidence.

Now, with a permanent move to Chelsea, Felix is looking forward to a fresh start. "It's a chance for me to find a home," he reiterated. "After two loans, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There is no better place for me to be than Chelsea."

“It was a little bit of a lot of things that made me want to come back: the project, the club, the league, the fans, the time I spent here that I loved. I felt really good when I was here, despite the results we had. I'm really happy to be back," Felix said.

The Maresca era

Felix's signing is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions under Enzo Maresca. Since taking over as Chelsea's manager, Maresca has overseen the arrival of several key players, including Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Pedro Neto. Each signing reflects a clear plan to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels in both domestic and European competitions.

Felix, at 24, represents both immediate quality and long-term potential. His experience in top-tier European football, combined with his versatility, makes him a valuable asset as Chelsea aims to challenge for silverware.

Looking ahead

As Felix begins his second stint at Chelsea, expectations are high. The Portuguese forward is determined to make his mark, not just as a temporary solution, but as a key player for the Blues.

"I've kind of changed since I was last here. I'm more prepared for the Premier League. I feel like my best years are ahead of me. The best years are still to come, and this year is going to be a good year because now I am permanently at home, and I can enjoy home," he said.

With the Premier League season underway, Chelsea fans will be eager to see how Felix integrates into Maresca's system and whether he can indeed shine as he envisions. His return to Stamford Bridge is not just a homecoming, but a statement of intent-a declaration that Joao Felix is ready to be a central figure in Chelsea's quest for glory.