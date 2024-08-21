Anupamaa Spoiler Alert August 21: New Twists And Turns Await

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa as the show introduces two new characters, promising to bring chaos and drama.

The story of Anupamaa will undergo many twists. Now, the show is preparing for the third leap, and the makers are going to introduce a new character.

According to media reports, the show is preparing for a leap that will completely change the storyline. Shivam Khajuria, who played the role of Rohit Poddar, may enter the show.

However, it is not yet clear whether this leap will come before or after Shivam's entry. According to reports, the makers are going to give Shivam a special character.

Kavya is all set to make a grand re-entry into the show. She will return from America as a successful model, leaving everyone stunned.

It is being said that after Kavya's return, she will put Vanraj Shah in his place. Kavya will become even richer than Vanraj, and she will give him a befitting reply.