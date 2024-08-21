PM Narendra Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Poland, Interacts With Kids At Warsaw Hotel: Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi reached Warsaw in Poland on Wednesday. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years. First visuals from Poland showed PM Modi interacting with children after arriving at Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw.



He also greeted the Indian community. In a video, PM Modi could be seen giving his autograp and shaking hands with the Indian diaspora as a few people waived the Tricolour.

| PM Modi's visit to Poland: European Parliament member calls it 'very important'

Priyanka Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, brought a photo of PM Modi and his mother. After meeting PM Modi, she said , "I am very happy. He signed the photo. He also accepted my Rakhi..."

PM Modi reaches Poland

PM Modi embarked on a two-day official visit to Poland on Wednesday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared an overview of PM Modi's two-day visit to Poland.

He posted on X, "The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, has arrived in Warsaw. This visit is special because it happens to be the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Indi ." He said,“The ceremonial welcome took place at the airport.”

"This visit is also historic as the visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland is happening after 45 years," he added.

PM Modi's schedule in Poland

PM Modi will visit three memorials paying tribute at the Good Maharaja Memorial.“The history behind these memorials connects Poland and India in a very special way,” Jaiswal said.

“Tomorrow (August 22), of course, he has bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. He also will be meeting the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and thereafter he will meet business leaders from Poland to strengthen India-Poland business relations,” the MEA said.