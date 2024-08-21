Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Badlapur Sexual Abuse Abuse Case, Says, 'Justice Is...'
8/21/2024 10:21:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former congress chief and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to sexual abuse case of two girl students at a school in
Maharashtra's Badlapur and asked if protests are needed to even register an FIR.
"After West Bengal, UP, Bihar, the shameful crimes against daughters in Maharashtra also force us to think where are we heading as a society?," said Gandhi in a post on X.
Asking will we now have to protest to even register an FIR, Gandhi said,“Why has it become so difficult for victims to even go to the Police station?.”
The congress leader alleged that more efforts are made to hide crime than to provide justice.
“The biggest victims of which are women and people of weaker sections. Not filing an FIR not only discourages the victims but also encourages the criminals.”
Gandhi added that to provide a safe environment to women, political parties, citizens and all governments will have to seriously brainstorm on what steps should be taken.
“Justice is the right of every citizen and cannot be made dependent on the will of the police and administration.”
