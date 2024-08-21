Stax Promotes Tyler Veit To Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC , a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and banks has announced the of Tyler Veit

to Managing Director. Veit, who has been with the firm for over seven years, currently leads Stax's Business Services vertical . He advises clients across the private equity investment lifecycle, bringing substantial expertise across tech-enabled services, professional advisory services, and commercial and facility services.

Tyler Veit, Managing Director, Stax

Continue Reading

"I am thankful to be part of the firm during this remarkable period of growth and to now be part of the leadership team," said Tyler Veit. "As Stax continues to expand our services, enter new markets, and strive to deliver the highest level of service to our clients, I also want to express my gratitude to our clients for their trust and the opportunity to support them in making critical investment decisions."

"We are thrilled to congratulate Tyler on this well-deserved promotion, which underscores Stax's continued dedication to recognizing and supporting talented individuals who positively impact our teams and clients," shared Paul Edwards , Global Practice Lead. "Clients consistently commend Tyler for his responsive, advisory, and collaborative partnership in delivering exceptional client outcomes, built on trust, credibility, and a dedicated hands-on approach. Tyler also places great importance on team building and is an outstanding mentor to junior talent. His mentees often excel within our organization due to his guidance and leadership."

"We are incredibly proud of Tyler's achievements within the firm, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on reaching this milestone at Stax," said Jayson Traxler , Stax CEO. "Tyler has greatly enriched and successfully commercialized our business services content. He has been a strong advocate for our global vision, playing a crucial role in our rapid expansion in London and supporting the new office. Additionally, he has made significant contributions to talent development by prioritizing training and integrating our offshore resources."

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and the events ecosystem. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit



and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

SOURCE Stax LLC