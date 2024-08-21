Made4net Announces INSPIRE 2024 Customer Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems

(WMS ) & end-to-end execution software, is thrilled to announce the Inspire 2024 customer set to take place from September 16-18, 2024, at The Westin Chicago Northwest. Over the course of three days, this action-packed event will feature educational sessions, exciting product updates, a supplier showcase, valuable networking opportunities, and deep insights into the latest chain trends.



The keynote speaker for the event is Steve Banker, VP of Supply Chain Management for ARC Advisory Group, and one of the best-known supply chain industry analysts. Steve is a co-author of Logistics Viewpoints and a regular Forbes contributor. He will present "Megatrends Reshaping Supply Chain Management."

Agenda Highlights Include:

Supply Chain Industry Updates: Industry visionaries and Made4net leaders will share insights on emerging trends, significant industry developments, and upcoming product launches, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the future of the supply chain.

Educational Sessions: Workshops, tutorials, panel discussions, and case studies will delve into topics, trends, and challenges in the logistics industry, allowing attendees to learn from real-world implementations of solutions that showcase best practices and lessons learned.

Supplier Showcase: Interactive exhibits will allow attendees to see live demos, ask questions, and learn about the latest products and services from Made4net partners, helping them discover innovative tools and technologies to enhance their supply chain operations.

"As our customer base continues to grow exponentially, we are excited to host this important conference for our customers. Our aim is to offer valuable content to each member of our community including users of both our WarehouseExpertTM

and Synapse 3PLExpert

WMS solutions. We cannot wait to connect, learn, and grow together in Chicago," said Duff Davidson, CEO for Made4net.

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions

for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpertTM platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. For more information, visit .

