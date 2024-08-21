Arvest Bank Makes 2024 Forbes' Best-In-State Employer Lists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvest has been named to Forbes' 2024 list of America's Best-in-State Employers for Arkansas (No. 4) and Oklahoma (No. 16). It is the fifth consecutive year the bank has been awarded on the list for Arkansas and the third year for Oklahoma.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and ranking provider, the America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 list is based on an independent survey from a sample of over 160,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors. Data gathered from the last 3 years was used in consideration for the award, which allowed differentiation between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year.

An employer's final score was determined on a state-by-state basis and built upon two types of employee evaluations: personal evaluations from employees who were willing to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and public evaluations consisting of recommendations from friends and family members of employees or members of the public who work in the same industry.

"At Arvest, we know that success begins with talented associates who believe in supporting each other, our customers and our communities," said Laura Andress, Arvest Chief People Officer.

"We are deeply committed to fostering a culture that attracts and retains top-tier talent. This recognition is a testament to that dedication, and we're grateful to everyone who makes our company a great place to work."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

The list was announced August 20 and can be found on Forbes' website .

About Arvest

With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Established in 1961, Arvest Bank is committed to meeting the needs of its more than 830,000 retail and business customer households by continually investing in the digital tools and services customers expect. Its extensive network of more than 200 banking locations provides loans, deposits, treasury management, wealth management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing as a part of its growing list of digital services. Arvest is known for its commitment to the communities it serves and to attracting, hiring and retaining a diverse group of talented people. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more please visit .

