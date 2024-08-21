Crown’S Element 82 Division Announces New Lead Detection Service Projects In The State Of Florida And New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Field Work Has Commenced in Medley, Florida, With Four New York Community Water Agencies to Follow

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp . (NASDAQ: CRKN ) (“Crown” or the“Company”), a leading smart glass company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks and lead pipe inspection and remediation, today announced that its recently formed division, Element 82 Inc., has been awarded new service projects in the states of Florida and New York.



Element 82 field crews will conduct water service line inspection to locate lead pipes as mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR).

All projects will be conducted as the exclusive subcontractor to Electro Scan Inc., the prime contractor for each project.

"We are delighted to support community water systems to prepare accurate inventories of their water service lines using the Electro Scan SWORDFISH technology," stated David Kinsella, President, Element 82 Inc.

The EPA requires that all 50,000+ U.S. water agencies will complete an inventory of public and private water service lines that deliver drinking water to homes and businesses, including schools, health care, and child care facilities.

Traditionally, water pipes connecting water mains to households had to be dug-up and exposed to determine its pipe material(s). In contrast, Element 82 became an early adopter of the Electro Scan SWORDFISH product which uses a machine-intelligent probe to automatically identify pipe materials using electrical resistance testing.

Work has already begun in the Town of Medley, Florida.

Medley is an industrial community in northwest Miami-Dade County that covers eight square miles. It has 1,800 businesses and 1,100 residents, but the daytime population can reach over 60,000 when visitors and workers are included.

The town also operates Lakeside Rentals, a retirement park with mobile homes that are restricted by age and income.

In Medley, Element 82 field crews will be using SWORDFISH to test from sidewalk or property line to the house. Testing does not include plumbing inside the home or business.

"We look forward to using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH and teams from Element 82 to inspect our water services without needing to excavate," stated Jorge C Soto, Utilities Director, Town of Medley, Florida.

Four projects have also begun in the State of New York, including the City of Batavia, City of Little Falls, City of Oneonta, and the Village of Warwick.

In December 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill 5512. Known as the Lead Pipe Right to Know Act, the state law requires public water systems to make service line inventory information available to the public.

Since the majority of New York water meters and openings are located in basements, Element 82 will also be providing homeowner appointment scheduling.

