Denny’S Resurrects Its Iconic $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu In Partnership With ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Spartanburg, SC, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's, America's Diner, announces a scary-good partnership with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning and iconic Beetlejuice, only in theaters September 6! The collaboration coincides with the return of the beloved Denny's $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu*, back and reimagined with something craveable for everyone to enjoy at an unbeatable price, plus the launch of a film-inspired Afterlife Menu. Starting today, August 21, both menus are available at Denny's restaurants nationwide for dine-in and at Denny's.com for takeout and delivery.

The revamped $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu offers an array of dishes, including a new Slam inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The Say It Three Times Slam® is available for only $8.99 nationwide. Just like Beetlejuice, it's the dish so nice you'll say it thrice.

“Bringing back the $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu with innovative new dishes and launching the new Afterlife Menu allows us to offer our guests great food at unbeatable prices, as they immerse themselves in the scary-delicious world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," said Patty Trevino, Denny's chief brand officer. "Whether you're a Beetlejuice superfan or simply looking for delicious, affordable options, we're confident there's something on the menus for everyone to fill their cravings – without emptying their wallets.”

Denny's $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu now also offers hearty $10 options to fill up on breakfast and more at any time of day, including:

Starting at $2



Add a stack of two signature, fluffy buttermilk pancakes to any meal. Add two slices of Brioche French Toast to any meal.

Starting at $4



Add a slice of New York York-style cheesecake, available plain or topped with strawberry topping and whipped cream, to any meal. Add two Choconana pancakes stuffed with HERSHEY'S® chocolate chips and topped with fresh bananas and more chocolate chips to any meal.

Starting at $6



All You Can Eat Pancakes : Bring your appetite for endless stacks of our signature buttermilk pancakes. Everyday Value Slam®: Choose two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast, or biscuits & gravy. Served with two eggs made to order, plus two crispy bacon strips or two sausage links.



Starting at $8



NEW! Say it Three Times Slam® : A brand NEW, scary-good dish, inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This bio-exorcist approved breakfast comes with three silver dollar chocolate chip pancakes topped with vanilla cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and green sprinkles. Served with three eggs cooked your way and three strips of crispy bacon.

Grilled Cheese with Soup or Salad : A blend of American, white cheddar, and Provolone cheeses on toasted artisan bread, served with a bowl of soup or side salad.

Classic Burger with Fries : An all-beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun, served with wavy-cut fries. Super Slam® : Two buttermilk pancakes served with eggs made to order, crispy bacon strips, sizzling sausage links, and hashbrowns.

Starting $10



Loaded Breakfast Sandwich Bundle: An all-pork sausage patty, an egg cooked-to-order, two strips of crispy bacon, white cheddar, and American cheese stacked on a Brioche bun. Served with crispy hash browns and a cup of hot coffee.

Chicken Tenders & Fries : Five premium chicken tenders with a choice of dipping sauce and served with wavy-cut fries. Mama's Fried Chicken House Salad: Fried chicken tenders, fresh cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons atop a bed of iceberg mix. Served with your choice of dressing.

The $2 $4 $6 $8 Menu isn't the only flavor monster in the Land of the Living. Denny's has also summoned the Afterlife Menu, with exclusive plates, all inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Exorcize your appetite with the Afterlife Menu, featuring four items possessed with flavor from the Great Beyond.

The limited-time Afterlife Menu includes the NEW! Say it Three Times Slam® plus:



The Afterlife Melt: The eternal flavor is back! This triple cheese threat features fried mozzarella sticks and melted American and Provolone cheeses grilled between two slices of artisan bread. It is served with tomato sauce for dipping and wavy-cut fries.

Beetlejuicy Burger: Invoke freakishly good flavor with three-quarter-pound patties, three strips of crispy bacon, and three slices of Provolone cheese topped with signature Diner Q sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce stacked high on a golden Brioche bun and served with wavy-cut fries. Cookies 'N' Scream Shake: Shake, but not from fear, with this treat made with premium vanilla ice cream, OREO® cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, more OREO® cookie pieces, and green sprinkles.

Don't miss out on these delicious deals; visit your local Denny's or order online for takeout or delivery to experience our Beetlejuice Beetlejuice inspired menu items before they vanish on October 29, 2024.

Denny's is also a sponsor of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience, a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever, which will take guests on a journey into the iconic universe of everyone's favorite bio-exorcist through over 11,000 square feet of all new and movie-packed touchpoints. Starting August 23, visitors who've purchased tickets can step into the Afterlife and enjoy Denny's-inspired bites at the Afterlife Diner.

For more information and to sign up and save with Denny's Rewards, visit .

*Pricing and participation vary by location; cannot be combined with other offers, check your local Denny's.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,541 restaurants, 1,477 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

About Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, which also includes New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. Pictures partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for global audiences. Warner Bros. Pictures has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

About BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 in North America, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

