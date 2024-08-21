(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanton Fantasy Football, the innovative blockchain-based fantasy sports that is seamlessly integrated into Telegram, is excited to announce the successful completion of a significant seed funding round, securing $1M. Some of the most influential names in the blockchain and venture capital space participated in this pivotal round, including Animoca Brands, Delphi Ventures, and Kenetic Capital. The funding was further bolstered by the strategic support of Hashkey x TON Accelerator, PAKA Fund, and Sign VC. The funding is a testament to Fanton's groundbreaking approach to merging fantasy sports with cutting-edge blockchain technology, particularly within the TON ecosystem.

Rapid Growth and Strategic Momentum

Fanton Fantasy Football has rapidly emerged as a major player in the GameFi and blockchain sports sectors, drawing attention to its innovative platform and its strategic integration within the Telegram ecosystem. With its vast user base of over 950 million users globally, Telegram provides a unique platform for Fanton to reach a massive audience of fantasy sports enthusiasts. This integration has been further validated by Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, who has personally endorsed the project by owning a project-specific Soulbound Token (SBT) NFT .

Fanton's platform has already attracted over 3 million users, with more than 300,000 connected wallets, positioning it for exponential growth within the burgeoning SocialFi gaming space. SocialFi is a rapidly growing sector that combines social networking with decentralized finance (DeFi), and is poised to revolutionize the gaming and social media landscapes. Fanton is at the forefront of this revolution, offering a platform that not only engages users through fantasy sports but also provides them with the financial incentives and rewards enabled by blockchain technology.

Strong Investor Confidence and Vision

The involvement of high-profile investors such as Delphi Ventures, Hashkey x TON Accelerator, and Animoca Brands is a powerful validation of Fanton's potential to disrupt the traditional fantasy sports market. These investors bring not only substantial capital but also a wealth of strategic insights and a global perspective, which are crucial for Fanton's continued growth and success.

Tommy Shaughnessy, Founding Partner of Delphi Ventures, said:“We are thrilled to support Fanton in their journey bringing Fantasy Football to Telegram's 950 million users. Fanton is tapping into the massive global appetite for fantasy soccer with the reach of Telegram and the incentives of Crypto to offer fans a more engaging connection to a sport they love.”

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, commented:“We are excited to support Fanton Fantasy Football and its innovative approach to integrating fantasy sports with blockchain technology within the TON ecosystem. This strategic investment aligns with our vision of driving the growth and mass adoption of Web3 gaming experiences.”

Jehan Chu, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kenetic, added:“Fanton combines the reach and virality of Telegram with the revolutionary benefits of fantasy football on the blockchain. The tokenization of rewards and creation of games with full transparency allows for fairer games, larger pots, and easier and faster monetization of winnings than traditional fantasy football leagues.”

Leadership Perspective

Enthusiasm from the leadership team at Fanton is palpable. Eldar Khayretdinov, CEO of Fanton, spoke about the significance of this funding round:“This funding is not just financial; it's a strategic alliance that positions us to capitalize on the explosive growth of GameFi and the TON ecosystem. We're excited to leverage our investors' expertise and networks to accelerate our path to becoming the first unicorn in the TON ecosystem.”

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Expansion

With the fresh infusion of capital and strategic backing from some of the most respected names in the industry, Fanton is well-positioned to continue its innovative expansion within the GameFi and fantasy sports sectors. The funds raised will be strategically allocated to enhance the platform's features, expand its market reach, and further integrate blockchain technology to deliver an even more immersive and rewarding experience for users globally.

Fanton will focus on enhancing the user experience by introducing new features that make the platform more interactive and engaging. This includes developing new gameplay modes, adding other popular sports in addition to football, and integrating advanced blockchain features for greater user control. Additionally, Fanton aims to expand its market reach by growing its user base on Telegram and exploring integration opportunities with other platforms. Fanton will continue to pursue its commitment to leadership within blockchain technology by innovating and offering users greater transparency, security, and control over their data and in-game assets.

About Fanton Fantasy Football

Fanton Fantasy Football is a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform that allows users to create and manage fantasy sports teams, compete with other players, and earn rewards made possible by the application of blockchain technology. Integrated within the Telegram ecosystem, Fanton offers a seamless and engaging experience for fantasy sports enthusiasts worldwide.

