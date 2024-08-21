William A. Mullins Recognized By Best Lawyers® For Transportation Law In The Best Lawyers In America®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mullins Law Group

William A. Mullins

WASHINGTON, DC, USA , August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- William A. Mullins, a nationally acclaimed expert in railroad and law, has been recognized by Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the profession, for his work in transportation law. As a result of this award, Mr. Mullins will be included in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.William A. Mullins has experience through service at the Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC), as well as over 27 years of private sector experience.Recognition by Best Lawyers is said to be regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor. The publication says its methodology is based on peer-review feedback collected from lawyers within the same geographic and legal practice area. Its lists of outstanding lawyers are compiled by conducting exhaustive surveys in which tens of thousands of lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers.Mr. Mullins had been previously selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America since 2015 in the area of transportation law. He has also been selected by Rail Business as an“Industry Expert” to provide an analysis of the rail industry.Some of Mr. Mullins' largest representative engagements include serving as lead counsel in the“NAFTA Rail” transaction, which involved placing a Class I US railroad and the largest privately owned Mexican railroad under common control and management, a transaction that had never before been proposed. He was involved with the railroad privatization process in Mexico both inside and outside of the government.About William A. MullinsMr. Mullins is a former Chief of Staff at the Interstate Commerce Commission, now the Surface Transportation Board (STB). He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Mullins Law Group PLLC, where his firm concentrates on all aspects of the transportation industry. He represents clients in proceedings before the STB, the Department of Transportation and its sub-agencies, such as the Federal Railroad Administration, the Department of Justice, and various US appellate and district courts.About Mullins Law Group, PLLCMullins Law Group, PLLC has a long history of experience in railroad law. Its attorneys lend expertise in the legal landscape of the railroad industry, offering unparalleled guidance and support as they assist clients in navigating today's transportation challenges.About Best Lawyers®Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit .

