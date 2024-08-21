Cloudnuro Included In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Saas Management Platforms As An Honorable Mention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gartner

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudNuro, a recognized leader in SaaS Management Platforms, is proud to announce that it has been cited as an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SaaS Management Platforms. This recognition is a significant milestone for CloudNuro and underscores our commitment to tackling common SaaS sprawl and governance challenges.

Gartner defines SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs) as software tools that help organizations discover, manage, optimize and automate the SaaS application life cycle from one centralized console. Core SMP capabilities include discovery, cost optimization , employee self-service via an application store, insights to increase adoption and automation of onboarding/offboarding activities.

Gartner emphasizes that“through 2027, organizations that fail to attain centralized visibility and co-ordinate SaaS life cycles will overspend on SaaS by at least 25% due to unused entitlements and unnecessary overlapping tools” This recognition underscores the importance of our mission to help organizations manage their SaaS investments effectively.

“We are proud to be included as an Honorable mention in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SaaS Management Platforms.“The CloudNuro SaaS Management Platform uniquely combines FinOps and SaaSops to deliver unparalleled visibility across the Cloud and SaaS. Our Solution is designed to increase operational efficiency, reduce shadow IT risks, improve governance and enhance compliance. Customers using the CloudNuro Platform have gained unparalleled, continuous oversight of their entire Cloud and SaaS landscape.” said Pratul Patel, co-founder and CPO, CloudNuro.

Disclaimer by Gartner:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, by Tom Cipolla, Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, Dan Wilson, Ron Blair, Lina Al Dana, July 22, 2024.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used here with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service featured in its research publications and does not recommend that technology users select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications reflect the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, related to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudNuro Corp: CloudNuro Corp is a Chicago-based full-suite AI-enabled SaaS management software provider that enables organizations to optimize their SaaS/Cloud assets and reduce costs. CloudNuro helps IT teams of cloud-forward organizations discover their SaaS/Cloud inventory, analyze the usage and spending on each SaaS asset, define automated workflows, establish control over their SaaS/Cloud stack and set up a foundation for good SaaS/Cloud governance and continuous optimization. For more information, visit .

For more information about CloudNuro's recognition, contact ....

SHYAM KUMAR, CEO of CloudNuro, | ...

Shyam Kumar

CloudNuro Corp

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.