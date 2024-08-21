Drinkmate Debuts At Home Hardware Homecoming 2024 Show: Showcasing Innovation In Home Carbonation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drinkmate , a leading brand in the home beverage carbonation category, is thrilled to announce its inaugural at the 2024 Home Hardware Homecoming show. This highly anticipated event marks a significant milestone for Drinkmate as the company introduces its innovative range of products to a new audience of buyers across Canada. Visitors are invited to Booth 835 to meet with company representatives.

The Home Hardware Homecoming show, known for being one of Canada's premier trade events, offers a unique platform for Drinkmate to demonstrate its cutting-edge carbonation technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the versatility and convenience of Drinkmate's flagship product, the popular OmniFizz collection. A pioneer in the home beverage carbonating category, Drinkmate's OmniFizz carbonators allow users to carbonate any beverage, from water to juices, wine, and even cocktails, without the need for electricity or batteries.

Douglas Wang, CEO of Drinkmate, expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the event, stating, "We are excited to introduce Drinkmate to the Home Hardware community at this prestigious show. Our goal is to empower consumers with the ability to create sparkling beverages at home, with a press of a button. This exhibition represents a great opportunity for us to connect with new partners and showcase how Drinkmate can enhance the at-home beverage experience."

Drinkmate's presence at the Home Hardware Homecoming show aligns with the company's strategic efforts to expand its footprint in the Canadian market. By participating in this key industry event, Drinkmate aims to build strong relationships with retailers and demonstrate the superior quality and functionality of its products.

The 2024 Home Hardware Homecoming show is set to take place from September 13-14, 2024, at the Enercare Center in Toronto, Ontario. Drinkmate invites all attendees to visit Booth 835 to discover the future of home carbonation.

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the home beverage category. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in the Americas, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.

