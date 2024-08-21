Hostfully's Inboxai Revolutionizes How Property Managers Handle Guest Inquiries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hostfully is revolutionizing guest communication with the launch of InboxAI, a tool that reduces the time property managers spend on guest inquiries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hostfully , a leader in property management for short term rentals, is revolutionizing guest communication with the launch of InboxAI , a tool designed to dramatically reduce the time property managers spend on guest inquiries. InboxAI learns from the data stored within Hostfully's property management software (PMS), and also factors in the conversation history with the guest, as well as details about the unit stored in digital guidebooks. The result is a smart, context-aware tool that instantly generates highly personalized and accurate responses, transforming the way property managers interact with their guests.By integrating detailed property information, reservation specifics, and past communications, InboxAI empowers property managers to deliver quick, consistent, and tailored responses-whether it's recommending local dining options, clarifying check-in details, or explaining available amenities. The time saved allows property managers to focus on delivering an exceptional guest experience, knowing that they have a powerful AI assistant working seamlessly behind the scenes.Key Features of Hostfully's InboxAI:- Instant Responses: The AI analyzes and leverages the information within Hostfully guidebooks and reservation details from the PMS to generate immediate, accurate responses to guest inquiries.- Personalized Communication: By drawing on specific property details and local insights, the AI tailors responses to provide a personalized guest experience.- Enhanced Efficiency: Property managers can quickly screen and send AI-generated responses, saving valuable time and ensuring consistent communication quality.- Comprehensive Data Integration: The AI tool integrates all the essential information from Hostfully guidebooks and PMS listings, including local recommendations, property details, house rules, and amenities, to address a wide range of guest queries.- User-Friendly Interface: Seamlessly integrated into Hostfully's property management platform's Inbox, the AI tool is designed for ease of use, allowing property managers to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences."We're thrilled to introduce InboxAI as it seamlessly bridges our two flagship products," said Margot Schmorak, CEO and Co-Founder of Hostfully. "Our research revealed that 19% of hosts and operators struggle with guest communications. Considering that the average guest inquiry or communication takes a few minutes to resolve, the time adds up quickly, especially when you consider the average property manager has 79 listings under their care. Any slight improvement in guest communication can make a significant difference for vacation rental operators, and we set our sights on solving, not simply improving this."Margot continued, "By integrating the rich insights from our guidebooks with the robust capabilities of our property management software, and adding a layer of AI on top, we've created a powerful tool that enhances guest communication while giving property managers full control over the responses. This new technology not only streamlines operations but also elevates the guest experience, embodying the synergy between our products and Hostfully's mission."Stephan Osmont, CTO and Co-Founder of Hostfully, discussed the technical challenge his development team faced when building this feature. "Our focus groups with customers revealed a real need for a messaging agent that goes beyond providing answers based on basic listing information," Osmont explained. "Guest-facing employees needed a tool that could also account for the specifics of how amenities in the property work or the local area, information typically found in guidebooks." He added, "While building the connection between the PMS and guidebooks may sound straightforward, it required extensive R&D from our engineering team to teach the AI how to problem-solve using data points that aren't necessarily connected to each other."Brise Carpenter, VP of Customer Success at Hostfully, reported, "Beta testing InboxAI revealed significant efficiency improvements for guest experience staff. The AI essentially saves the team from having to craft a unique response to repetitive questions each time." Carpenter continued, "By generating context-aware, personalized responses, the AI reduces the amount of time front-desk employees need to write and review a response. If the employee is satisfied with the response, it's simply a matter of clicking send. This solution not only ensures that every interaction meets high standards but also allows staff to efficiently manage multiple conversations simultaneously."About Hostfully: Hostfully is a leading property management platform specializing in comprehensive solutions for vacation rental managers. As a preferred partner of Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking, Hostfully offers a sophisticated suite of tools, including digital guidebooks and advanced property management software, designed to empower property managers, streamline operations, and enhance the guest experience. To learn more, visit Hostfully's website:

Brad Cartier

Hostfully

+1 6135524712

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.