The Washington Times', Higher Ground How To Embrace A Nation: An Ode To Healthy American Patriotismby Isik Abla

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) is a global beacon of hope and empowerment led by visionary founder President and CEO Işık Abla, who was featured in The Washington Times' Higher Ground .In the vast landscape of the world, America stands as a beacon of hope - a place where the tired, poor, and oppressed can find refuge and a chance to build a new life. There is a significant difference between these two forms of patriotism . Healthy patriotism builds, contributes, and adds value to the land one lives in.As it says in Jeremiah 29:7,“Seek the welfare of the land where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” This verse reminds us that loving and contributing to the well-being of our land benefits everyone.True patriotism is aligned with righteousness, aiming to elevate the nation through love and service.America is not without its problems-it faces trials and has a history marked by both triumph and turmoil. America has obstacles to overcome, but when united, we are undefeated. Patriotism is not blind allegiance; it is a deep love for a country that stands for justice, freedom, and protection for people from all over the world.America's greatness lies not in its perfection but in its pursuit of progress and justice. Let us be the generation that leaves a legacy of hope and healing, a testament to the enduring spirit of a nation that embraces all who call it home.To read Isik Abla 's full article, please click The Washington Times' Higher Ground link.Isik Abla's latest news features include Counter Narrative, The Gramazin Testimony Report WEZE 590 / WROL 950 Boston, The Washington Times Higher Ground, Fox News, Stacy Washington NOW, America's Hope with Kelly Wright, and Truth and Liberty Coalition with Alex McFarland, speaking about growing up in a tumultuous country and a Muslim home; she experienced many verbal and physical abuses. In 1996, she fled to America to escape violence.About: IŞIK ABLAIşık Abla was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and raised in a Muslim home. While living in Turkey, Işık earned her BA in Literature and Advanced Post Study in Business Administration. She worked in high-ranking executive positions for some of Turkey's largest corporations and traveled throughout Europe.Throughout her life, she experienced verbal and physical abuse and a highly violent, abusive marriage. In 1996, she fled to America from her violent husband. After years of struggling to rebuild her career and personal life, Işık fell into a deep depression and became suicidal. On the day she planned to end her life, she had a personal encounter with God, surrendered her life to Jesus, and received supernatural healing and redemption.Her life changed remarkably. After receiving the Lord's call to ministry, she attended the Ambassador's Commission School of Ministry and became an ordained minister. She furthered her education in Biblical studies and leadership training at Yale and Harvard.Today, Işık's programs are broadcast in multiple languages in over 200 countries on six continents, reaching more than 700 million people. Her message of hope, love, and redemption continues to reach the Muslim world for Christ. As a Muslim background believer, she is uniquely positioned to authentically share the good news of Jesus Christ with Muslims.

