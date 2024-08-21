Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 16.8% Will Reach US$ 189.4 Billion By The End Of 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Growing healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of cancer conditions that require effective and growing awareness regarding the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors are the factors that drive the growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors . However, high cost of the inhibitors hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the immune checkpoint inhibitors market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market was valued at $40.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $189.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in cancer cases and the growing demand for effective treatment are anticipated to potentially drive the market growth. In addition, the growing initiatives in research and development of novel treatments and the rise in approvals from regulatory authorities are further driving the immune checkpoint inhibitors market growth.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Statistics:

The PD-1 inhibitor segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

the lung cancer segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Recession Scenario:

During a recession, the impact on the healthcare industry, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, can be significant.

The economic downturns may hinder technology investment. However, the growing number of cancer cases and the rising focus on effective management can drive interest in immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The major factors that foster the immune checkpoint inhibitors market trends are increase in incidences of cancer, rise in adoption of combinational therapies involving immune checkpoint inhibitors, surge in advancements for development of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors industry , and rise in the number of approvals for new indications by regulatory agencies. Continuous rise in diagnosed cancer cases globally, influenced by factors such as aging population, lifestyle changes, and improved diagnostics, drives the demand for more effective and targeted therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors. The growing prevalence of various cancer types rises the urgency for innovative treatment modalities to address the expanding burden of the disease.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

CTLA-4 inhibitor

PD-1 inhibitor

PD-L1 inhibitor

By Application:

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Hodgkin lymphoma

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Rest of LAMEA)

Leading Market Players:

Merck And Co., Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Beigene, Ltd.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

