From Berlin To Shusha: Historic Carpet Finds Its Way Home

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has added a remarkable exhibit
to its rich collection, Azernews reports.
Collector Khoja Abasi, a member of the Azerbaijan Literary and
Cultural Society- İşıq Yol residing in Berlin, has donated Garabagh
carpet Achma-yumma, woven in Shusha in 1825.
This stunning carpet is a feast for the eyes, adorned with
intricate geometric and floral motives as well as stylized human
and zoomorphic images, demonstrating the cultural heritage of
Garabagh region. The vibrant patterns also reflect the
craftsmanship of the artisans of that era.
At the event marking the donation, Khojat Abasi expressed his
joy and fulfillment in realizing a long-held dream, by returning
199-year-old exquisite work to his native land.
The Carpet Museum director Amina Malikova expressed deep
gratitude to Khojat Abasi for his noble initiative and for donating
such a rare and exceptional piece of craftsmanship to the
museum.
In her speech, Amina Malikova emphasized the importance of
Achma-yumma carpet, highlighting its original composition,
harmonious color palette and the richness of its ornamental
designs.
Malikova underlined that this remarkable art piece will take a
worthy place in the exposition of the museum's branch in Shusha, a
city with centuries-old culture and history, located in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.
By showcasing this unique treasure, the museum aims to honor its
heritage as well as promote the enduring legacy of Azerbaijani
craftsmanship for generations to come.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice
Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity
of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors
from all over the world.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr