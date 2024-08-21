Russia Preparing New Anti-Ukrainian Media Campaign In Europe - Defense Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is working on new propaganda operations across Europe that would target displaced Ukrainians who found shelter in Europe since the Russian invasion.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Vadym Skibitskyi, who spoke at a discussion within the project "New Country: Justice as one of the main tools of state development", Ukrinform reports, referring to the agency press service .

As noted by the GUR, the goal of these propaganda operations is to convince those who fled Ukraine because of the Russian war not to return to their homeland.

According to Skibitskyi, "Russia is already taking appropriate measures, for example, in Italy, where they employ accomplices, so-called journalists from the occupied territory, to justify the genocidal war against Ukraine."

"These are presentations of various 'fiction and documentary' books allegedly about Ukraine's crimes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," said the GUR spokesman.

He also emphasized that the Russians are actively engaging with Ukrainian nationals who left for European countries, fleeing from the war unleashed by Russia.

"This is a massive campaign that the Russians have started: it's about establishing various associations, educating children, as well as about the church – that is all used to make Ukrainians lose their identity, and even more so to make sure they never return," Skibitskyi explained.

