Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Black Coffee And Hardboiled Egg Product For Quick, Easy, And Healthy Breakfast

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Jinjin Y. of Bloomington, IN is the creator of the Coffee Egg, a cup of black coffee and a cooled hardboiled egg packaged together, functioning as a healthy and delicious on-the-go breakfast. Users can heat the black coffee in a microwave and then drop the egg into the hot coffee to warm it up and infuse it with a coffee flavor. The coffee is stored in a small cup that is sealed on the top, supporting the hardboiled egg in a second individual package.Users can remove the egg package from the coffee and place the coffee in a microwave to heat it. Once warmed, the egg can be inserted into the coffee to simultaneously cool the coffee and heat the egg. The device offers a healthy, simple, delicious, and quick breakfast for coffee lovers. Pre-soaked coffee hardboiled eggs may also be available in individual packaging. People on the go can enjoy a healthy and energy providing breakfast rather than eating sugary cereals, granola bars, and other carb-based products.Busy people may have trouble eating breakfast during their day, abandoning an important meal to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Some breakfast products are high in calories, sugar, and carbohydrates, and people may have trouble finding quick breakfast meals that have higher fat and protein to meet their daily macros. While not currently common among chosen breakfast food products, the concept of infusing a hardboiled egg with coffee flavor is interesting and may appeal to culinary experimenters or those who enjoy unique flavor combinations.In Asian cuisine, tea eggs are a well-known delicacy where eggs are steeped in a mixture of tea, soy sauce, and spices to absorb the flavors. Experimenting with this recipe and utilizing coffee instead is an engaging idea, especially for those who enjoy their caffeine in the morning and the taste of coffee infused into other food items. Given its novelty, the unique and innovative Coffee Egg product could be popular among food enthusiasts looking for new and unconventional experiences.Jinjin filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Coffee Egg product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Coffee Egg can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

