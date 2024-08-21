Assisted Living Locators Celebrates National Senior Citizens Day, Emphasizes Putting Families First In Senior Care Decisions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, Assisted Living Locators , a leading senior placement and referral service, reaffirms its commitment to putting families first in senior care decisions.

With recent scrutiny on the senior care referral industry, including a Senate investigation into certain practices, Assisted Living Locators emphasizes the importance of transparency and ethical standards in guiding families through care options.

"National Senior Citizens Day reminds us of the immense contributions seniors have made to our society and the responsibility we have to ensure their well-being," said Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "Our focus has always been on providing unbiased, family-centered advice in senior care placements."

Assisted Living Locators' approach includes:



Transparency in business practices, including open disclosure of the commission-based model

Comprehensive vetting of care facilities and in-home care providers

Personalized care recommendations tailored to each family's unique needs

Ongoing support and follow-ups beyond initial placements

Rigorous training for advisors, including dementia care certification Thorough background checks on all advisors to ensure trustworthiness

The company's nationwide network of locally owned franchises allows for a deep understanding of community-specific senior care options while maintaining high national standards.

"Each senior's journey is unique, and our role is to personally guide families through this emotional and complex decision-making process," Olea added. "Whether meeting families in person, touring facilities together, or providing detailed phone consultations, we ensure a personalized approach. By prioritizing families' needs and maintaining the highest ethical standards, we aim to honor seniors not just on this special day, but every day."

As the aging population in America grows, the need for trustworthy guidance in senior care decisions becomes increasingly crucial. Assisted Living Locators encourages families to ask questions, do their research, and seek transparent, ethical advice when exploring care options for their loved ones.

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands , is a nationwide senior placement and referral service, providing comprehensive solutions for seniors and their families. With a network of locally owned franchises, the company offers personalized guidance in finding the best senior living and care options.



Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810

