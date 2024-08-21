Prizepicks Signs Comedian Druski To Brand Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Original skits, co-branded specialty merch and social takeovers highlight unique partnership between Atlanta's comedic superstar and daily fantasy sports leader

North America, announced today that it signed the multitalented comedian and actor, Drew "Druski" Desbordes, as a brand ambassador. As one of the fastest-growing comedic stars with millions of followers, Druski will partner with PrizePicks to develop original content, co-branded specialty merchandise, national advertising campaigns, and other one-of-a-kind engagements for the daily fantasy sports community.

As part of the partnership, Druski and PrizePicks will collaborate on creating social skits, an original short-form series for YouTube, and a co-branded line of exclusive merchandise. Additionally, Druski will participate in several events for the PrizePicks community such as the PrizePicks World Championship and social media takeovers on select football Sundays. PrizePicks is also the title sponsor of Druski's Inaugural Coulda Fest happening in Atlanta at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on September 7th.

"I'm fired up to work with PrizePicks, we've done some cool stuff over the years and I'm excited to keep it coming," Druski said. "Coulda Fest is a celebration of Atlanta's culture that brings us back to the special times in our city's history with a night of music and comedy. This concept has never been done before, so I'm looking forward to bringing this vision to life, thanks in part, to the support from PrizePicks."

Today's announcement expands on PrizePicks' relationship with Druski, which began organically through the comedian's own play with the daily fantasy sports operator.



PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in

North America

according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit

.

