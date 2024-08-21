Bollinger Motors Announces Bollinger B4 Start Of Production Sept. 16, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Deliveries of Commercial EV Trucks Begin in October 2024

OAK PARK, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors , Inc., an electric commercial vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announced it will

begin production of saleable units of the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab on Sept. 16, 2024. The announcement was made by company President and Chief Operating Officer Bryan Chambers and Chief Revenue Officer Jim Connelly.

Bollinger B4

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, an all-new Class 4 commercial truck, was designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger Motors' unique, purpose-built EV chassis design encloses and protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market.

Bollinger Motors is partnering on production with Roush Industries, which provides contract manufacturing services from its facility in Livonia, Mich. The partnership leverages Roush's deep production and e-mobility expertise, honed over 50 years of innovative engineering, testing, prototyping, and manufacturing services – as well as its work in producing the Bollinger B4 development validation vehicles in 2023.



"This is an exciting time in Bollinger Motors' history, as it takes a monumental team effort to go from true start-up to production in the timeframe we have achieved," Chambers said. "The Bollinger Motors team, Roush Industries and our entire supply chain network has worked tirelessly to make the B4 a reality and I am very proud of everyone's effort."

"We are experiencing strong momentum in the market, having secured multiple sales orders from important customers throughout the country," Connelly said. "We are extremely confident that we are bringing them a truck that will reward their trust and help transform their business. We cannot wait to get the B4 on the road, electrifying America's fleets."

The production date announcement comes on the heels of several other important Bollinger Motors milestones including providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 Chassis Cab; receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; a 70-vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management, an 80-vehicle sale to Momentum Group; a 50-vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in

Novi, Mich.

to supply battery packs; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

In addition, Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle for the B4 chassis cab.

To learn more about Bollinger Motors, visit .

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by

Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in

Oak Park, Michigan.

Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:

MULN ). Learn more at



and

.



ABOUT MULLEN

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs") with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (CARB) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit

.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Bollinger Motors and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: (a) Bollinger Motors' ability to finalize a sales agreement with Doering Fleet Management, EnviroCharge, and Momentum Groups and deliver purchased vehicles on schedule; (b) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers; (c) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with Our Next Energy as a battery supplier; (d) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with Roush Industries as a contract manufacturer; (e) Bollinger Motors' continued relationship with Syncron as its warranty administration provider; and (f) Bollinger Motors' continued relationship with Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Bollinger Motors' ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Bollinger Motors' ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Bollinger Motors' business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Bollinger Motors' business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Bollinger Motors' business; (x) Bollinger Motors' ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) the vehicles developed will perform as expected and (xii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen Automotive, Inc., of which Bollinger Motors is a partially owned subsidiary, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bollinger Motors anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Bollinger Motors assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Bollinger Motors' plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

