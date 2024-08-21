Emerson Ventures Invests In Symmera

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic supports emerging for secure device management

Emerson (NYSE: EMR ) today announced it has made a strategic investment through its corporate venture capital arm Emerson Ventures in Symmera, an early-stage company simplifying device authentication and data protection. Boulder Ventures will co-invest with Emerson.

Through Emerson Ventures' value-add strategic investment approach, Emerson is investing in promising new technology: Symmera's scalable, highly available and secure Distributed Intelligent Network (DIN) Orchestration Platform. This innovative device fleet management platform is compatible with industrial protocols and standards, vendor agnostic and built on a zero-trust architecture, providing the next generation of digital security in connected devices.



Symmera seeks to help customers address the increasing complexity and cost of managing the lifecycle and security of devices while enabling trusted data streams from devices to accelerate artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics.

"Symmera aligns closely with many Emerson initiatives surrounding lifecycle management of devices and secure field communications," said Thurston Cromwell, head of Emerson Ventures and vice president of development and innovation at Emerson. "The platform offers a unique, one-pane-of-glass approach for fleet management security and secure field communications that will have wide-ranging applications across essential industries."

Combining zero-trust architecture with automated key and certificate lifecycle management, Symmera's DIN Orchestration Platform will help ensure automation systems are protected against emerging cyber threats. In addition, its capabilities in device identity and security management will help address the industry's growing need to enhance security and drive operational efficiency.

"Symmera is uniquely positioned to seize the industry's demand for secure, scalable IoT/IIoT solutions by delivering trusted operations through the power of quantum-proof cryptography and streamlined device management," said Srinivas Kumar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Symmera. "Given Emerson's leadership in intelligent industrial devices as well as its broad expertise in legacy and new protocols and field communication networks, we look forward to gaining hands-on experience to bolster our device authentication and protection capabilities in this increasingly complex digital landscape."

