Emerge Americas Welcomes Greg Topalian As Partner And Strategic Advisor

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global + shaping the future of tech, is excited to announce the appointment of Greg Topalian, Chairman of Clarion Events North America and founder of On Deck Ventures LLC, as a Partner and Strategic Advisor. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for eMerge Americas as it continues to expand its influence and impact within the global and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Greg Topalian, a veteran in the events industry with over 25 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to eMerge Americas. As the Chairman of Clarion Events North America, Greg has been instrumental in leading and scaling some of the most influential trade shows and events across various sectors. His visionary leadership and strategic insights will be pivotal as eMerge Americas continues to grow, bringing together innovators, investors, and industry experts from around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Topalian as a Partner and Strategic Advisor," said Melissa Medina, CEO + President of eMerge Americas. "Greg's extensive experience in the events industry, coupled with his deep understanding of market dynamics, will be invaluable as we aim to elevate eMerge Americas to new heights. His involvement is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and fostering connections that will shape the future of technology and entrepreneurship."

In his role as Partner and Strategic Advisor, Greg Topalian will work closely with the eMerge Americas leadership team to enhance eMerge's global reach, optimize attendee experiences, and expand opportunities for partnerships and collaborations. His insights will play a role in shaping the strategic direction of eMerge Americas, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological innovation and continues to be a catalyst for economic growth in South Florida and beyond.

"I am honored to join eMerge Americas as a Partner and Strategic Advisor," said Greg Topalian. "This expo and conference has established itself as a leading platform for innovation and entrepreneurship, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working with the eMerge team to create an even more dynamic and impactful event that fosters meaningful connections and drives the tech industry forward."

eMerge Americas, founded in 2014, has rapidly become a cornerstone of South Florida's burgeoning tech scene, attracting thousands of attendees from around the globe each year. The conference, held annually in Miami, is dedicated to shaping the future of tech and innovation by connecting startups, investors, global tech organizations, and industry leaders through innovative programming and unparalleled networking opportunities.

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

