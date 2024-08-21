Artprize 2024 Unveils Full Slate Of Exciting, Inspiring Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize, the international art competition and cultural happening held annually in Grand Rapids, Michigan, returns September 13–28, 2024. And not only will visitors encounter entries from over 950 artists at 165 venues. They'll also experience an abundance of activations, exhibits, and events that will excite, delight, and inspire.

Expect Party Atmosphere and Big Spectacle at Signature Events

Three Signature Events will serve as the tent-pole happenings at ArtPrize 2024, beginning with the KickOff Parade and Opening Celebration on Friday, September 13. Then, on Friday, September 20, ArtPrize 2024 will mark its halfway point with a thrilling HalfTime Show. Crowds will gather at Studio Park at 7 p.m., where they'll hear the announcement of the top 100 entries. This is HalfTime, which means the competition will continue and anyone can still win. Because this year, whether or not it appears in this top 100, every artist's entry will remain eligible to win the public vote until voting ends . This announcement will then be followed by crowd-pleasing entertainment from one of the most dynamic performance groups in the nation, The Pack Drumline.

And the festivities will culminate in the ArtPrize Closing Ceremony at 17 Pearl St. NE, which will announce and celebrate all of the amazing winners. This one-of-a-kind bash will also feature food trucks, a cash bar, a spectacular light and laser show, and a larger-than-life circus performance that's sure to amaze.

Featured Events Include Artisan Chocolate, Breakdancing, and So Much More

Dozens of additional events will mean there's almost always something happening during the sixteen days of ArtPrize. Among them are the Bittersweet Symphony, where artisan chocolatiers and the Grand Rapids Symphony will merge delicious flavors with lush melodies. The Merchants and Makers Market will offer handmade goods each Saturday during ArtPrize. Beginning September 20, AllArt: Grand Rapids will turn DeVos Place into an enormous three-day show including over 700 works of art for sale in a dynamic, rotating format.

And that's not to mention the art battle, 1 of 1 Midwest Breakin' Battle, Curb Appeal custom car show, Kulture Kick soccer tournament and cultural exhibition, guided tours, field trips, art workshops, fashion show, and other events coming to the sixteen days of ArtPrize, including two limited-ticket events-SPACE and BALANCE-that will provide highly exclusive, immersive experiences unlike anything ArtPrize has done before.

To learn more about each, and to browse the full calendar of events occurring at ArtPrize 2024 from September 13–28, follow ArtPrize on social media or visit .

