Licorice Extract Market Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.2%, Hitting USD 1,625.4 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034, the licorice extract in the United States is set to expand as consumer awareness and demand for natural supplements rise. The shift towards natural alternatives to synthetic products is fueling interest in licorice extract, known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Licorice Extract market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.2% and top a valuation of USD 1,625.4 Million by 2034. This upward trajectory underscores the increasing recognition of licorice extract within the health and wellness sector, driven by a growing preference for natural ingredients in nutraceuticals, functional foods, and dietary enhancers.



Licorice extract, derived from the roots of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, has been esteemed for centuries across various cultures for its medicinal properties. Today, it is gaining renewed attention for its versatile applications in promoting digestive health, supporting cardiovascular function, and aiding in the management of diabetes. As consumer awareness grows regarding the benefits of plant-based remedies, licorice extract emerges as a favored choice due to its potent bioactive compounds and broad therapeutic potential.

The licorice extract market is witnessing robust demand in the nutraceuticals segment , driven by its natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Products enriched with licorice extract are increasingly sought after for their ability to support digestive health, boost immune function, and enhance overall well-being. The incorporation of licorice extract into dietary supplements, probiotics, and herbal formulations underscores its role as a key ingredient in promoting holistic health solutions globally.

In the realm of functional foods , licorice extract is valued for its flavor-enhancing properties and health benefits. It is utilized in a variety of products such as teas, confectioneries, and health beverages, catering to consumers looking to incorporate functional ingredients into their daily diet. The growing trend towards clean-label and natural food products further drives the adoption of licorice extract, as manufacturers innovate to meet consumer preferences for nutritious and health-promoting foods.

Regionally, North America and Europe are prominent markets for licorice extract, driven by well-established nutraceutical and functional food industries. The Asia Pacific region holds significant growth potential, attributed to the traditional use of licorice in Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Countries like China and India are key producers of licorice extract, supplying both domestic and international markets with high-quality raw materials.

Innovative product launches, strategic collaborations, and expansion into emerging markets are key strategies adopted by market players to capitalize on growth opportunities. The diversification of product offerings to include organic and sustainable formulations aligns with evolving consumer preferences for environmentally conscious and health-oriented products.

Looking ahead, the licorice extract market is poised for continued expansion driven by evolving consumer lifestyles, increasing health consciousness, and growing acceptance of herbal remedies. However, challenges such as variability in raw material supply, regulatory complexities, and competition from synthetic alternatives necessitate ongoing innovation and strategic adaptation by industry stakeholders.

Comprehensive Market Insights, Get Full Report Overview:

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The Licorice Extract sales is estimated to reach sales nearly USD 894.3 Mn by 2024.

Licorice Extract industry revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the period 2024-2034.

Licorice Extract sales increased a CAGR of around 5.3% over the past half-decade.

The global Licorice Extract industry value will be around USD 1,625.4 Mn in 2034. Innovative applications, research formulations, and medicinal properties are the factors driving growth of Licorice Extract growth.



“The licorice extract market is primed for significant growth, driven by its broad applications in nutraceuticals and functional foods. With increasing consumer preference for natural health solutions, especially in North America and Europe, and expanding opportunities in Asia Pacific, driven by traditional medicine practices, the market is set to capitalize on rising health consciousness and demand for effective, natural ingredients.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights







Competitive Landscape

Key Licorice Extract brands are looking for new strategic partnerships to develop the applications in nutraceutical industry, as well as the cosmetics and personal care industry, while core business brands are focusing on supplying nutritional and high-quality solutions to customers consuming licorice extract with several product innovations.

Leading Licorice Extract Brands



Sichuan Union Herb

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochemicals

Zhejiang Kangling

Hebei Jingu

Hunan Huakang

Norevo GmbH

Aushadhi Herba

MAFCO Worldwide LLC

F&C Licorice

VPL Chemicals

Zagros Licorice

Ransom Naturals

Sepidan Osareh Others

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Licorice Extract market, presenting historical data (2019-2023) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2024-2034.

The study offers compelling insights based on application (Boost Energy, Brain Health, Colon Health, Digestive Health, Immune Support, Liver Support, and Skin Health), Form (Chewable Tablets, Capsules, Gelatin, HPMC, Gummies/Chews, Powder, and Liquid), across seven major regions of the world.

Der globale Markt für Lakritzextrakt wird voraussichtlich ein Wachstum von durchschnittlich 6,2 % pro Jahr verzeichnen und bis 2034 einen Wert von 1.625,4 Millionen USD erreichen. Diese Aufwärtsentwicklung unterstreicht die zunehmende Anerkennung von Lakritzextrakt im Gesundheits- und Wellnesssektor, die durch eine wachsende Vorliebe für natürliche Inhaltsstoffe in Nutrazeutika, funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln vorangetrieben wird.

Lakritzextrakt, gewonnen aus den Wurzeln der Pflanze Glycyrrhiza glabra, wird seit Jahrhunderten in verschiedenen Kulturen für seine medizinischen Eigenschaften geschätzt. Heute gewinnt es erneut an Aufmerksamkeit für seine vielseitigen Anwendungen zur Förderung der Verdauungsgesundheit, zur Unterstützung der Herz-Kreislauf-Funktion und zur Unterstützung der Behandlung von Diabetes. Da das Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die Vorteile pflanzlicher Heilmittel wächst, wird Lakritzextrakt aufgrund seiner potenten bioaktiven Verbindungen und seines breiten therapeutischen Potenzials zur bevorzugten Wahl.

Der Markt für Lakritzextrakt verzeichnet eine robuste Nachfrage im Nutrazeutika-Segment, die durch seine natürlichen entzündungshemmenden, antioxidativen und antimikrobiellen Eigenschaften angetrieben wird. Mit Lakritzextrakt angereicherte Produkte erfreuen sich zunehmender Nachfrage, da sie die Verdauung unterstützen, die Immunfunktion stärken und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden steigern können. Die Einbeziehung von Lakritzextrakt in Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Probiotika und Kräuterformulierungen unterstreicht seine Rolle als Schlüsselbestandteil bei der Förderung ganzheitlicher Gesundheitslösungen weltweit.

Im Bereich der funktionellen Lebensmittel wird Lakritzextrakt wegen seiner geschmacksverstärkenden Eigenschaften und gesundheitlichen Vorteile geschätzt. Es wird in einer Vielzahl von Produkten wie Tees, Süßwaren und Gesundheitsgetränken verwendet und richtet sich an Verbraucher, die funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe in ihre tägliche Ernährung integrieren möchten. Der wachsende Trend zu Clean-Label- und Naturkostprodukten treibt die Akzeptanz von Lakritzextrakt weiter voran, da die Hersteller Innovationen entwickeln, um den Verbraucherpräferenzen nach nahrhaften und gesundheitsfördernden Lebensmitteln gerecht zu werden.

Regional sind Nordamerika und Europa bedeutende Märkte für Lakritzextrakt, angetrieben von gut etablierten Nutraceutika- und funktionellen Lebensmittelindustrien. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum birgt ein erhebliches Wachstumspotenzial, das auf die traditionelle Verwendung von Lakritz in der ayurvedischen und traditionellen chinesischen Medizin (TCM) zurückzuführen ist. Länder wie China und Indien sind wichtige Produzenten von Lakritzextrakt und versorgen sowohl den inländischen als auch den internationalen Markt mit hochwertigen Rohstoffen.

Innovative Produkteinführungen, strategische Kooperationen und die Expansion in Schwellenmärkte sind wichtige Strategien, die von Marktteilnehmern verfolgt werden, um Wachstumschancen zu nutzen. Die Diversifizierung des Produktangebots um organische und nachhaltige Formulierungen entspricht den sich entwickelnden Verbraucherpräferenzen für umweltbewusste und gesundheitsorientierte Produkte.

Mit Blick auf die Zukunft ist der Markt für Lakritzextrakte auf ein weiteres Wachstum eingestellt, das durch den sich entwickelnden Lebensstil der Verbraucher, das zunehmende Gesundheitsbewusstsein und die wachsende Akzeptanz pflanzlicher Heilmittel vorangetrieben wird. Herausforderungen wie die Variabilität der Rohstoffversorgung, regulatorische Komplexitäten und die Konkurrenz durch synthetische Alternativen erfordern jedoch kontinuierliche Innovation und strategische Anpassung durch die Interessenvertreter der Branche.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie



Die Umsätze mit Lakritzextrakt werden bis 2024 voraussichtlich einen Umsatz von fast 894,3 Mio. USD erreichen.

Die Umsätze der Lakritzextraktbranche werden im Zeitraum 2024–2034 voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von etwa 6,2 % steigen.

Die Umsätze mit Lakritzextrakt sind im letzten halben Jahrzehnt mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von etwa 5,3 % gestiegen.

Der globale Wert der Lakritzextraktbranche wird 2034 etwa 1.625,4 Mio. USD betragen. Innovative Anwendungen, Forschungsformulierungen und medizinische Eigenschaften sind die Faktoren, die das Wachstum des Lakritzextrakts vorantreiben.



„Der Markt für Lakritzextrakt ist aufgrund seiner breiten Anwendungsmöglichkeiten in Nutrazeutika und funktionellen Lebensmitteln auf ein erhebliches Wachstum eingestellt. Mit der zunehmenden Vorliebe der Verbraucher für natürliche Gesundheitslösungen, insbesondere in Nordamerika und Europa, und den wachsenden Möglichkeiten im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, die durch traditionelle Medizinpraktiken vorangetrieben werden, wird der Markt vom steigenden Gesundheitsbewusstsein und der Nachfrage nach wirksamen, natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen profitieren.“ sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Kundenpartnerin bei Future Market Insights

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Marken für Lakritzextrakt suchen nach neuen strategischen Partnerschaften, um die Anwendungen in der Nutraceutika-Industrie sowie der Kosmetik- und Körperpflegeindustrie zu entwickeln, während sich Kerngeschäftsmarken darauf konzentrieren, Kunden, die Lakritzextrakt konsumieren, mit mehreren Produktinnovationen nahrhafte und hochwertige Lösungen anzubieten.

Führende Lakritzextrakt-Marken

Sichuan Union Herb

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochemicals

Zhejiang Kangling

Hebei Jingu

Hunan Huakang

Norevo GmbH

Aushadhi Herba

MAFCO Worldwide LLC

F&C Licorice

VPL Chemicals

Zagros Licorice

Ransom Naturals

Sepidan Osareh

Andere

Weitere wertvolle Erkenntnisse entdecken

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Bericht eine unparteiische Analyse des globalen Lakritzextrakt-Marktes und präsentiert historische Daten (2019–2023) und Schätzstatistiken für den Prognosezeitraum 2024–2034.

Die Studie bietet überzeugende Erkenntnisse basierend auf Anwendung (Energieschub, Gehirngesundheit, Dickdarmgesundheit, Verdauungsgesundheit, Immununterstützung, Leberunterstützung und Hautgesundheit), Form (Kautabletten, Kapseln, Gelatine, HPMC, Gummibärchen/Kaubonbons, Pulver und Flüssigkeit) in sieben großen Regionen der Welt.

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global licorice candy market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 278.5 million by the year 2023, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033.

The value of the licorice root market for 2024 is billed to be USD 980 million. By 2034, the market value is estimated to have shot up to USD 2,002.1 million. During the forecast period, the market is in line to book a CAGR of 7.4%.

North America licorice extract market value is set to reach US$ 75.4 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, licorice extract sales in North America will soar at a CAGR of 7.6%. Total market size at the end of 2033 is forecast to reach US$ 155.9 million.

The global amla extract industry value reached USD 43.7 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 5.7% CAGR.

The fish roe enzymes and extracts market is estimated to grow from US$ 495.0 million in 2023 to US$ 1,038.45 million in 2033.

Global sales of natural tea extract are estimated to total USD 5.4 billion in 2024 and USD 11.1 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The spirulina extract market is estimated to be valued at US$ 58.9 million in 2024. The demand for spirulina extract is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2034.

During the projected period, the Aloe Vera Extracts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.3 billion by 2033.

According to Future Market Insights analysis, the yucca extract market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the estimated period. The market is expected to increase in value from USD 90.4 Million in 2022 to USD 158.8 Million in 2032.

Rosemary extracts market is valued at nearly US$ 800 million in 2021. Rosemary extracts market is set to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2027.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube