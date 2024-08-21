Chargeflow Unveils Free AI-Powered Product To Transform Chargebacks Into Profits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Product Chargeflow Insights Delivers a Birds-Eye View into all Payments and Chargeback Activity, Enabling Businesses to Reduce Risk and Improve Profitability

TEL AVIV, Israel and Wilmington, Del., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeflow , the pioneering chargeback tailored exclusively for businesses, today announced the release of Chargeflow Insights. Available now for free, Chargeflow Insights integrates critical elements, allowing businesses to dive deeply into their data and find actionable insights, which also includes fraud detection and chargeback management at scale, to help businesses increase revenues lost to fraud and chargebacks.



Current payment stack configurations share a common trait-they are fragmented and inefficient. As a result, eCommerce merchants are forced to work with disparate solutions and collate data from multiple sources. This ultimately leads to increasing operational complexity, errors, and lost revenues-the total cost of chargebacks to US merchants reached $243 billion in 2023. Chargeflow Insights addresses these pain points with a unified chargeback analytics solution that consolidates all relevant data and streamlines the entire chargeback lifecycle.

Powered by AI data-driven recommendations, Chargeflow Insights provides a comprehensive and holistic overview of post-transaction activities. It also seamlessly consolidates data that delivers actionable intelligence. As a result, merchants can improve performance by optimizing their payment strategies, reducing operational complexity, and improving cash flow forecasts.

Examples of the intelligence Chargeflow Insights delivers include the following:



Real-Time Analytics Dashboards - Access comprehensive dashboards for detailed, real-time analytics and oversight. Examples include chargeback trends over time and chargeback dispute success rates.

Dispute Insights - Granular data about all active, in progress, and resolved disputes, such as dispute volume trends, win rate trends, and resolution times.

Fraud Intelligence - Identify where fraud is coming from and which geographical areas or segments contribute to a company's fraud KPIs.

Processor and Card Scheme Data - Detailed intelligence about individual card schemes and payment processors such as chargeback rates by processor and card scheme risk metrics.

AI-Driven Recommendations - Receive actionable, AI-driven insights tailored to the type of business, to ensure optimal actions, and outcomes, such as suggested adjustments to fraud prevention strategies and adapting the company policies to the situation . Performance Monitoring -Get notified and act quickly when specific performance benchmarks are met or missed, such as sudden spikes in dispute rates or declines in approval rates.

“A reliance on multiple systems has many businesses exhausting countless hours aggregating data to spot and stop fraud and chargebacks that are siphoning valuable revenues. This is not a sustainable model,” said Ariel Chen, co-founder and CEO of Chargeflow.“With Chargeflow Insights, the industry's only free chargeback offering, we eliminate this siloed approach by bringing fraud detection and chargeback management into a single view. Now merchants can quickly gain the actionable insights they need to protect their business's bottom line.”

Chargeflow Insights delivers merchants a single centralized view, intuitive navigation, and easy-to-understand reports accessible to users at all levels of technical expertise. With these insights, teams can:



Reduce Inefficiencies: Chargeflow Insights allows merchants to better understand chargeback data and reduce inefficiencies within their chargeback operations.

Stay on Top of all Activity: Chargeflow's AI-powered analysis and recommendations ensure merchants don't miss anything related to their chargeback operations.

Reduce Risk: By analyzing their post-transaction data, the free solution helps merchants identify and reduce risk. Gain Advanced Insights: Make it easy for merchants to identify and address the root causes of chargebacks. Prevent future chargebacks by understanding past trends.

Chargeflow Insights is free forever, for everyone. It's our mission to democratize chargebacks and allow easy entry for any business of any size and type. Sign up directly on the website. You can be up and running in just a few seconds. Click here to get started .

About Charge f low

Chargeflow is the world's first fully automated chargeback management solution, designed for eCommerce merchants by eCommerce entrepreneurs. Chargeflow leverages technology and generative AI, along with human expertise, to help recover lost revenue and alleviate chargeback pains for online merchants. Chargeflow has an industry-leading win rate and guarantees return on investment, providing a risk-free entry for any business interested in using its service. For more information, please visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Doug Fraim Public Relations Manager, Chargeflow ...