Landmark Aquatic Expands Presence In The West With Acquisition Of Arizona-Based Commercial Pool Repair

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Louis, MO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Aquatic ("Landmark"), the nation's leading provider of comprehensive commercial pool services, announced today the strategic of Commercial Pool Repair. This transaction strengthens Landmark's position in the West while expanding its geographic reach and portfolio of services in the design, construction, renovation, service, and maintenance markets.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Stockley, Commercial Pool Repair represents his commitment to integrity and accountability. Operating throughout Arizona for nearly 25 years, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the commercial aquatics industry. With a proven track record of delivering quality projects and outstanding customer service, their robust capabilities, dedication to superior quality, and comprehensive range of services make them an ideal addition to the Landmark platform.

"We are excited to welcome Commercial Pool Repair into the Landmark family," said J. Ryan Casserly, Chief Executive Officer at Landmark Aquatic. "Their strong presence in Arizona and commitment to being the most comprehensive commercial aquatic resource in the state aligns perfectly with our growth strategy in the West. This acquisition not only strengthens our position in the market but also enables us to offer an even broader range of specialized services to a wider audience in this key geographic area."

Commercial Pool Repair brings to Landmark a full suite of services, including equipment sales, equipment room renovation, filtration services, chemical controller sales, energy audits, water slide maintenance, deck renovation, and aquatic play unit restoration. Their focus on long-term client relationships and service excellence complements Landmark's commitment to delivering innovative aquatic solutions. To ensure continued support of these goals and maintain operational continuity, the entire Commercial Pool Repair management team will remain in place.

Russell Leto, President at Landmark Aquatic, commented, "As part of Landmark's expansion out West, our mission has always been to identify and partner with exceptional talent and outstanding companies. In this journey, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Robert Stockley and members of the Stockley family. Their commitment to excellence and innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and community impact in the Aquatics sector. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our offerings and ability to set new standards in the industry. Together, we will work tirelessly to enrich the lives of those in our communities through quality aquatic services and programs."

Robert Stockley, General Manager at Commercial Pool Repair, stated,“I would like to thank our team for their dedication to our customers and commitment to best-in-class service. Joining forces with Landmark Aquatic allows us to leverage their national resources and expertise while maintaining our commitment to quality in the Arizona market. Our shared values of collaboration, integrity, accountability, quality, and passion for client satisfaction create a strong foundation for this partnership. Together, we'll be able to offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of aquatic solutions, enhancing our ability to create innovative and sustainable aquatic facilities throughout the West.”

By integrating Commercial Pool Repair's expertise and resources, this partnership will enhance Landmark's ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to customers across Arizona. The combined business will continue to be supported by a highly skilled, technical workforce committed to safety and best-in-class service, with an expanded portfolio of products and services to meet the diverse needs of commercial aquatic facilities.

About Landmark Aquatic:

Landmark Aquatic brings together Progressive Commercial Aquatics, Westport Pools, Spear Corporation, and now Commercial Pool Repair to create a national platform offering innovative aquatic solutions from design and build to maintenance, repair, and renovation. With the addition of Commercial Pool Repair, the company now has seven locations and performs work in over 16 states. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Todd Wold Landmark Aquatic 281-982-0212 ...