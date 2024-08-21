India Wind Farms Database 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a significant development for stakeholders in the sector, a comprehensive database cataloguing wind farms across India has been unveiled. This extensive resource comprises 1,093 entries, showcasing a total capacity of 45.37 GW onshore and 3.33 GW offshore. The collated information provides valuable insights into the Indian wind energy market, reflecting the country's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint.

Onshore and Offshore Wind Market Dynamics

The database details the robust onshore wind market, with operational projects numbering 1,062 entries totalling 42.32 GW. Additionally, it highlights the development momentum with 19 onshore projects currently under construction, representing 3.05 GW of capacity. The offshore sector, poised for growth, has 12 planned entries amassing 3.33 GW, signaling the potential for an increase in renewable energy sources in India's coastal regions. Presently, there are no offshore wind projects that have reached the construction or operational phases.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 18 entries (3 GW) Operational: 1071 entries (42,88 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 12 entries (3,33 GW)

Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW) Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

