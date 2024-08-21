HUMAN Security Launches Partner-First Channel Program To Maximize Business Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUMAN Advantage Partner Program opens new revenue streams for partners by offering protection from fraud and AI-driven bot across the entire digital journey

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc ., the global cybersecurity leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse, today announced the HUMAN Advantage Partner Program, a global channel that will strengthen partners' ability to reach enterprises, driving partner growth and profitability. The new program offers high rewards and margins through a three-tier structure, designed to stay in tune with evolving market economics and centered on three key factors: annualized bookings, training, and retention.



“Many of our current and prospective customers rely on trusted partners as they build out their security programs and strategies to protect against the latest threats across the entire digital risk surface,“ said Chris Scanlan, Chief Revenue Officer, HUMAN Security. “The launch of the Advantage Partner Program showcases HUMAN's commitment to a partner-first strategy. Now, the best fraud protection solutions will be put in the hands of more businesses across the globe, while driving predictable and reliable revenue growth for our partners.”

With a global intelligent network with insights into over 20+ trillion digital interactions each week across three billion devices a month, the HUMAN Defense Platform helps brands stop, detect and respond to cyber attacks with unmatched speed and accuracy at scale. Armed with the ability to observe threat patterns before an attack occurs to make decisions quickly, customers in the HUMAN partner network have the trust and confidence to transact online without the fear of advertising fraud, bot attacks, and account fraud and abuse and protect their customers across their entire digital journey.

“As our customers face new and unprecedented threats on their applications and accounts, we must work with a partner who has the comprehensive coverage and unmatched human support to stop these attacks,” said Nate Ungerott, CEO, Consortium Networks .“HUMAN Security, with its enhanced mitigation, analysis, and reporting capabilities, will continue to bring exceptional value to our customers as they defend against even the most sophisticated fraud techniques.”

Benefits for HUMAN Partners

HUMAN's new Partner Advantage Program enables channel partners to receive distinct benefits tailored to performance goals, expertise, and commitment based on tier level. Highlights include:



High rewards and margins for partner engagement and customer retention

Partner enablement to successfully qualify, position and win unique HUMAN solutions across Advertising, Application and Account surfaces .

Joint engagement from planning, marketing, and selling

“Proposal-based” marketing funds to drive joint demand generation activities on a quarterly basis Partner protection through deal registration and incumbency



“At HUMAN, we view our partners, like Optiv and Consortium Networks, as integral allies, giving them access to our platform and expertise to drive predictable growth,” said Tuan Nguyen, Head of Worldwide Partnerships & Alliances at HUMAN Security. "Together with our partners, we will protect the entire digital customer journey - from ads to user accounts - for more brands worldwide, enabling them to spend less time on fraud and more time on growing their business."

Interested in becoming a HUMAN Advantage Partner? Visit our Partner Portal to learn more .

HUMAN was most recently named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024, where the company received top scores in nine categories including“Detection Models,”“Mobile App and API Protection,” and“ Vision.” Customers ranked HUMAN the #1 vendor in G2's Summer 2024 Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation solutions. HUMAN also has extensive channel experience across its leadership team , including CEO Stu Solomon's time at Recorded Future, CRO Chris Scanlan's unmatched industry experience and strategic acumen in partnerships, tech alliances and channels and CMO May Mitchell's 25-year track record of spearheading global marketing and partner strategies.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit .

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at