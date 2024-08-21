Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates High Chair Tray For Children With A Cavity That Secures Plates, Bowls, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Adonis J. of Elkhart, IN is the creator of the Snap and Grub, a high chair tray with a removable center that allows a variety of accessories, such as plates and bowls, to be secured to the tray to prevent small children from creating a mess during mealtime. The invention is comprised of a standard high chair tray with a removable center. The removable center serves as a standard tray and the accessories, such as bowls or plates, can be rotated and locked into the top portion of the tray.The device prevents children from being able to lift the bowls and plates from the tray. When no accessories are in use, the tray functions as normal. The accessories with customized bottoms can be included with the tray. The tray and system assists children in learning how to properly eat from tableware by keeping items steady and secure.The global baby feeding products market is expected to grow significantly, driven by increasing birth rates in some regions and rising awareness about child safety and hygiene. High chair trays with secure features for bowls and plates represent a specialized segment within this larger market, catering to the demand for safer and more convenient feeding solutions. Current market features include non-slip surfaces, easy to clean surfaces, interactive tray designs, and more. While these are completely functional and help out parents, there is a significant lack of trays that keep a bowl or plate firmly locked down to the tray surface.The Snap and Grub high chair tray design is versatile and innovative, offering functionality with not only plates, bowls, and other baby feeding tools but toys and accessories as well. The central cavity keeps all items secure and prevents them from spilling and falling off the tray surface. The invention would significantly expand any manufacturer's product line and increase sales.Adonis filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Snap and Grub product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Snap and Grub can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.