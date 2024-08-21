Mira Kapoor Jumps On ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Trend

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, has taken up the 'very demure' challenge on social media.

On Wednesday, Mira took to her Instagram and shared a clip of herself lip-syncing to the challenge. In the video, she could be seen saying,“Did you see how I do makeup for work - very demure, very mindful.”

The further shows her lip-syncing,“I don't come to work with a green cut-crease. I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much, I'm very mindful at work.”

The viral trend started with blogger and TikToker Jools Lebron posting a video on TikTok and Instagram about how she did her make-up for a professional set-up.

While the trend talks about being affectedly modest, reserved, or serious, it has become a social media sensation in no time.

International stars like Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lopez and Penn Badgley have also hopped onto the demure bandwagon.

Recently, Mira ditched her diet and shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She shared a glimpse of 'chatpata' indulgence, which included sev puri and Thai noodle salad, to name a few.

She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her festival spread. She wrote,“Chatpatta Snacks for tea. Pakodas, sev puri, chilli paneer, Thai noodle salad, dad's laddoos and cucumber cream cheese sandwich. Chalo let's eat.”

Mira had earlier shared a picture tying a rakhi to her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter. She even posted a family photograph including Shahid, father-in-law Pankaj Kapur and mother-in-law Supriya Pathak among others.

Mira shared that she missed her“bhaiyas, bhabhis and didis”. She posted a picture of a silver tray, with colourful rakhis kept on it.