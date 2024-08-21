Premise Announces Alfredo Troncoso As Principal Lead Of Retail Measurement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alfredo will lead product teams focused on advanced analytics underpinning its retail measurement capabilities in Traditional Trade



NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Premise, a leading provider of traditional trade insights and data solutions, announces the appointment of Alfredo Troncoso as Principal Lead of Retail Measurement. In this role, Troncoso will lead product and data science teams focused on the connection between retail execution and drivers of share performance.

Alfredo brings a wealth of expertise to the Premise team. His distinguished career spans over 28 years at Nielsen and Kantar, where he led teams that enabled various customers in market measurement, marketing effectiveness, pricing, segmentation, and innovations in measurement.

Alfredo's extensive experience includes the design and scaled production of advanced analytic frameworks and data science capabilities for a wide collection of the world's top consumer brands in every continent. His global expertise covers Market Measurement, Marketing Effectiveness & ROI, Strategic Pricing & Revenue Management, Shopper Insights, Segmentation, and Assortment & Shelf Management, among other disciplines that underpin the unique value proposition brought to market by Premise's capability.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alfredo to the team," said Matt McNabb, Chairman and CEO of Premise. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of shopper and retail analytics will be instrumental in driving our continued growth. We are building the most comprehensive analytics on the market across the single largest channel of trade in the world by tying realities in fragmented traditional retail with actionable drivers of market share. You don't build the best unless you have the best on your team, and that's exactly where Alfredo fits in."

Premise's innovative market insight solution, Market Performance System (MPS), offers a ground-up, hyper-granular digital twin of the entire Traditional Trade for each market that it covers, designed to pair store-level execution measures with a holistic understanding of how sales actions per store can be prioritized every week to drive share in the market. By linking rolling measurement of sales execution with market-level market share, Premise users like Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and AbInBev are able to prioritize sales actions store-by-store and then measure how those actions expand their share of the market – every single day.

Underpinning Premise's unique capabilities is a massive network of gig economy contributors, similar to rideshare or food delivery businesses, able to capture data across the trade – offering both granularity and coverage previously unavailable in the traditional channel. With Alfredo's appointment, Premise is able to enhance the sophistication of its analytical models to help brands prioritize resource allocations to achieve outsized outcomes through the data Premise provides.

To learn more about MPS, the Premise marketplace, and other recent initiatives, visit the Premise Blog .

About Premise

Premise is a global data and analytics company that disrupts the status quo of the legacy insights providers. It helps organizations gain insights and make better decisions through advanced technology and on-the-ground data collection. With a presence in over 140 countries, Premise delivers fast and actionable data to its users, empowering them to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Premise